ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man guilty of attempted murder in Portland road rage shooting

By Zane Sparling
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

A Multnomah County jury convicted Shawn Vincent of opening fire at another motorist driving on Interstate 84 in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jk84a_0cyxLFpW00

A Michigan man has been convicted of attempted murder after he riddled another motorist's car with seven bullet holes during a road-rage shooting in Portland last year.

Shawn Vincent, 32, of Three Rivers, Mich., was found guilty by a Multnomah County jury of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of weapon on Nov. 5.

Nicholas Evans told police he was driving west on Interstate 84 around 1:50 p.m. on July 2, 2020, when he flipped off another driver who was attempting to merge ahead of him, and subsequently "brake checked" the silver Cadillac STS for following too closely, according to court documents.

Vincent, who was riding as a passenger in a car driven by his now ex-girlfriend, caught up with Evans' vehicle after they crossed the Marquam Bridge onto Interstate 5, per the docs, and opened fire with a handgun after squeezing through the sunroof.

Officers found two bullet holes in the windshield of Evans' gray Toyota RAV 4 and several shattered windows. Evans suffered cuts caused by the breaking glass.

Police obtained a photo of the shooter from another passing motorist, and soon tracked down the girlfriend, 26, who hasn't been charged with a crime. She described the incident to police and said her daughters were in the car at the time, court papers report.

Vincent was eventually arrested in Michigan on March 10, 2021.

He was charged with tampering with a witness and identity theft in September by prosecutors who say Vincent called his girlfriend some 250 times while behind bars and pressured her not to cooperate with authorities.

"They're gonna say, 'Hey, do you want to take 60 months or do you want to go to trial and lose,' so you're making me take five years," Vincent said in one of the recorded calls, per court papers. "If you show up, you're the nail in the coffin."

Prosecutors charged Vincent with ID theft for allegedly making the jailhouse calls while using other inmates' PIN. Vincent has pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and ID theft, and will be sentenced in the attempted murder case on Nov. 19.

Zane Sparling

Reporter

971-204-7865

email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow me on Twitter

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gresham Outlook

East Portland standoff leads to death of woman

Davonte A. Donahue, 29, faces charges after firing at police, allegedly killing hostageA 29-year-old man has been arrested and is facing murder charges after firing at police during a standoff last weekend in which a woman was allegedly held hostage and killed. Davonte A. Donahue allegedly held a woman hostage in his apartment, leading to a welfare check from Portland Police officers after the victim was able to dial 911 and ask for help. In the subsequent standoff with police, in which Donahue fired at officers and resisted arrest for hours, the woman was eventually found dead in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Suspect in deadly standoff identified

UPDATE: A woman was found deceased in an apartment where the male suspect was arrested. A woman was found dead and a man was arrested after shots were fired during a police standoff Sunday night in Southeast Portland. The woman's cause and manner of death must be determined by the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Nov. 10-14, 2021

This week's calls include: an aggravated assault on a police officer, drunken driving arrests and a hold on a man with 30 aliases. Officers arrested a man on Southwest 172nd Terrace for harassment, felony strangulation and interfering with an officer. A man was arrested on Southwest Fifth Street for larceny...
BEAVERTON, OR
Gresham Outlook

MAX station stabbing suspect charged with bias crime

Joseph Haddenham, 44, may have been racially motivated in allegedly attacking two men with scissors, Clackamas deputies sayClackamas County Sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested a man on assault and bias-crime charges for allegedly stabbing two Micronesian men with scissors while intoxicated at the Clackamas Town Center public-transit platform. Alleged assailant Joseph Haddenham, 44, who is white, reportedly made statements during an interview that led deputies to believe the Nov. 19 attack was racially motivated, per a press release from CCSO. The victims of the alleged stabbing, 24 and 25, respectively, are both Pacific Islanders, a CCSO spokesperson told Pamplin...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Newberg among cities hit by burglary ring

Two arrested following investigation into thefts stretching back to May in three cities. A string of burglaries in the area spurred an investigation that began in September and bore fruit last week. The Crime Response Unit of the McMinnville Police Department executed search warrants on two homes, two vehicles and...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Scappoose Police Log: Nov. 6-13, 2001

This week's calls include: theft of more than $100 worth of Fred Meyer items, discovery of possible meth and theft of a trailer. n Police caught a woman taking more than $100 worth of items from Fred Meyer without paying for them. She was cited and released a woman for second-degree theft.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

St. Helens Police Log: Nov. 5-11, 2001

This week's calls include: Police arrest man on a fugitive warrant, respond to restraining order violation and recover stolen car. Police responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Tualatin Street. Officers arrested a man on a fugitive warrant in the 2000 block of Gabel Road. A woman was...
SAINT HELENS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Evans
Portland Tribune

Holiday Shop with a Cop in person again

More relaxed COVID rules enable officers and kids to spend time together at stores again. Local law enforcement personnel are looking forward to hosting another Shop with a Cop program this holiday season that should be mostly back to normal. They managed to host the event last year, but due...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

FGPD, community discuss intersection of policing, race

Community members and police talk about their experiences during three-hour conversation on racial profiling. Cops and community members met Wed. Nov. 17. at Pacific University to watch dramatic monologues about policing and race. The three-hour event and discussion, led by Portland-based nonprofit Red Door Project, brought together around 50 local...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy