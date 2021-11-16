Man guilty of attempted murder in Portland road rage shooting

A Multnomah County jury convicted Shawn Vincent of opening fire at another motorist driving on Interstate 84 in 2020.

A Michigan man has been convicted of attempted murder after he riddled another motorist's car with seven bullet holes during a road-rage shooting in Portland last year.

Shawn Vincent, 32, of Three Rivers, Mich., was found guilty by a Multnomah County jury of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of weapon on Nov. 5.

Nicholas Evans told police he was driving west on Interstate 84 around 1:50 p.m. on July 2, 2020, when he flipped off another driver who was attempting to merge ahead of him, and subsequently "brake checked" the silver Cadillac STS for following too closely, according to court documents.

Vincent, who was riding as a passenger in a car driven by his now ex-girlfriend, caught up with Evans' vehicle after they crossed the Marquam Bridge onto Interstate 5, per the docs, and opened fire with a handgun after squeezing through the sunroof.

Officers found two bullet holes in the windshield of Evans' gray Toyota RAV 4 and several shattered windows. Evans suffered cuts caused by the breaking glass.

Police obtained a photo of the shooter from another passing motorist, and soon tracked down the girlfriend, 26, who hasn't been charged with a crime. She described the incident to police and said her daughters were in the car at the time, court papers report.

Vincent was eventually arrested in Michigan on March 10, 2021.

He was charged with tampering with a witness and identity theft in September by prosecutors who say Vincent called his girlfriend some 250 times while behind bars and pressured her not to cooperate with authorities.

"They're gonna say, 'Hey, do you want to take 60 months or do you want to go to trial and lose,' so you're making me take five years," Vincent said in one of the recorded calls, per court papers. "If you show up, you're the nail in the coffin."

Prosecutors charged Vincent with ID theft for allegedly making the jailhouse calls while using other inmates' PIN. Vincent has pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and ID theft, and will be sentenced in the attempted murder case on Nov. 19.

Zane Sparling

Reporter

