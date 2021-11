The Los Angeles Rams have lost their last two games to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers by a combined margin of 59-26. The 31-10 win by the 49ers on Monday night was the fifth straight victory in the series by the 49ers over the Rams. It was a game the Rams weren’t really even competitive in as the 49ers seized control early and kept piling on throughout the night.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO