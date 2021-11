Within the ever-growing world that is blockchain, the NFT market has experienced massive growth since the beginning of 2021 where sales volume surged to 10.7 billion USD in the third quarter of 2021 alone according to a report published on Reuters. Today a lot of NFT projects are being launched onto the market, but a significant number of them find themselves plummeting faster than their newfound success. There are however a great number of NFT projects in the likes of CryptoPunks or Bored Ape Yacht Club, just to name a few, that have found themselves more long-lasting. The project called Space Knight Club is now climbing the ranks within the NFT community and looking to join them.

