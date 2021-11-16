ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Netherlands beats Norway 2-0 to qualify for World Cup

By MIKE CORDER Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands qualified for next year’s World Cup on its second attempt Tuesday by beating Norway 2-0 in an empty De Kuip stadium. Turkey qualified for the playoffs by beating Montenegro 2-1 in Podgorica. Steven Bergwijn finally broke the stalemate in a cagey match in...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

The return of lockdowns

Europe has turned red on Friday as a new lockdown in Austria and the prospect of similar action in Germany wiped out earlier gains and forced stock markets down close to 1%. The euro is also falling at the end of the week following the announcement that Austria will begin a 20-day full Covid-19 lockdown from Monday in response to surging case numbers which have far surpassed last year’s peak. While fatalities remain well below the peak, they are accelerating and the government is clearly keen to arrest it before the situation potentially becomes much worse.
BUSINESS
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Romania in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Romania is already at the stadium where they will be looking to return home with the three points from this match. Liechtenstein has conceded 32 goals in this knockout stage and has only two in its favor; tonight it will have a tough test as it tries to beat Romania. They have just one point.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Moldova 0-2 Scotland in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Adams with a shot at the far post to widen the gap and almost seal their passage to re-qualification. Nathan Patterson inside the penalty area smashes a left-footed shot into the back of the net to open the scoring after a pass from Adams. 11:54 AM5 hours ago. Scotland substitites.
SOCCER
casinonewsdaily.com

Scotland defeated Moldova 2 – 0 to Reach World Cup Qualifying Playoffs

Scotland has now officially moved on to the European playoffs in 2022 World Cup qualifying stage on Friday, November 12th, 2021 as Scotland won with a final tally of 2 to 0 against Moldova in Group F play. Scotland is now guaranteed the 2nd – place finish in Group F of these 2022 World Cup qualifiers behind the 1st – place football club, Denmark, who cruised to their 9th consecutive victory.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Arnaut Danjuma
Person
Henk Fraser
Person
Louis Van Gaal
WBAL Radio

Pulisic sparks US over Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic sent a message — with his head and his undershirt. Take that, Mexico. Pulisic and the Americans are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his very first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 Friday night in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotterdam#Ap#Norway 2 0#Dutch#Nos
AFP

Qatar and PSG, a lasting bond beyond the 2022 World Cup

Qatar's investment in French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and its use of the club as a central tool for the gas-rich emirate's soft power diplomacy over the past decade, is unlikely to change after next year's World Cup, experts predict.  "Paris Saint-Germain is central to this policy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportsnet.ca

Xavi enjoys win vs. Espanyol in debut as Barcelona coach

BARCELONA, Spain -- Xavi Hernandez enjoyed a win on his return to Camp Nou as Barcelona's new coach on Saturday, with Memphis Depay scoring in a 1-0 victory against Espanyol. The crowd of 74,000 chanted ``Xavi! Xavi!'' in the sixth minute in honor of the number Xavi wore for 17 seasons when the Spain great helped Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta forge one of soccer's greatest sides.
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Napoli finally beaten as Inter revives Serie A title bid

MILAN (AP) — And then there were none. Serie A leader Napoli lost for the first time this season as Inter Milan reinvigorated its Italian title bid with a 3-2 win on Sunday. Inter, the defending champion, cut the gap on Napoli and AC Milan to four points after 13 rounds and ended Napoli’s status as the last remaining unbeaten team across Europe’s five major leagues.
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nice moves up to 2nd; bottle hits Payet in abandoned game

PARIS (AP) — Amine Gouiri scored twice on Sunday as Nice rallied past Clermont 2-1 to climb to second place in the French league, 11 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. In the latest round to be marred by fan violence, a game in Lyon was abandoned with the score at...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Champions League: Carrick thrust into limelight at Man U

Some talking points in the Champions League heading into the fifth round of group games:. One of English soccer's best and possibly most underappreciated midfielders in recent years, Michael Carrick was known for his calmness, quiet authority and vision on the field. He'll need all of those attributes now he has been thrust into one of the world's biggest coaching jobs pretty much from out of nowhere. Carrick, who only started his coaching career in 2018 and has never held a senior position, was named as United's caretaker manager following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. In place until United finds another coach for the rest of the season, Carrick starts his new role with a crucial match away to Villarreal on Tuesday as the teams look to seal qualification to the knockout stage. They are both on seven points in Group F, two points clear of Atalanta with two games left. Carrick will need to pick up a beleaguered United team that lost 4-1 at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, the latest in a string of dreadful results that ultimately cost Solskjaer his job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Messi scores first Ligue 1 goal as 10-man PSG beat Nantes

Paris, Nov 20, 2021 (AFP) - Lionel Messi struck his first goal in Ligue 1 on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain overcame a red card for goalkeeper Keylor Navas to defeat Nantes 3-1. Kylian Mbappe carried on his prolific goalscoring run with an early opener at the Parc des Princes, but...
SOCCER
AFP

Quarantined quintet give Bayern a Champions League headache

Bayern Munich must do without five quarantined stars, including Joshua Kimmich, in the Champions League as the absent midfield dynamo fuels debate in Germany after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid. The stance of the five unvaccinated stars has angered Bayern fans, who must show proof they are fully vaccinated or recovered just to attend games.
UEFA
Variety

CNN Portugal Launches, Run By Media Capital and a Sign of Portugal’s New Global Ambitions

Celebrated by a VIP evening event at Lisbon’s imposing Jerónimos Monastery, CNN and partner Media Capital will bow CNN Portugal today at 21:00 GMT, marking the biggest news launch for many years in Portugal. A 24-hour Portuguese-language channel, CNN Portugal will be run by Media Capital, Portugal’s largest media conglomerate  which also owns top broadcast network TVI and Plural Entertainment, one of the country’s biggest production entities. Media Capital has licensed the CNN brand from CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and has access to CNN content and programming across the CNN portfolio. CNN has worked closely with CNN Portugal to prepare infrastructure and...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Sailboats packed with migrants seek Italy in latest tactic

ROCCELLA JONICA, Italy (AP) — When the Taliban took Kabul in August, Zakia was six months pregnant and in her first year of university while her husband, Hamid, was working as an auditor. They decided to flee, and along with five relatives, began a two-month odyssey that took them through Iran and Turkey.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy