Public Health

Hong Kong Disneyland closes for one day as staff take COVID-19 tests

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Disneyland will close for a day on Wednesday for staff to take compulsory COVID-19 tests after authorities found one person who visited the theme park over the weekend was infected with the coronavirus. Disneyland, majority-owned by the city government with Walt Disney holding...

cruisehive.com

65,000 Guests Already Sailed With One Cruise Line from Hong Kong

Since July, more than 65,000 guests have sailed onboard Genting Dream from Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in downtown Kowloon. The Super Seacations have captured the hearts of the residents who have been flocking to the port in the past 100 days. While the focus in the west has...
TRAVEL
dapsmagic.com

Hong Kong, China Delegations to Join City’s Biggest Homecoming Celebration at Hong Kong Disneyland

Recognizing Historic Achievements, Sportsmanship and Inclusion at Four Major Sporting Events. HONG KONG, Nov 6, 2021 – Today, around 1,000 Hong Kong’s winning medalists and associated parties, families and friends from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as the 14th National Games and the 11th National Games for Persons with Disabilities of China, joined a grand and joyful homecoming celebration at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL). This marked one of the city’s biggest sports celebrations to recognize the Hong Kong, China delegations’ wonderful achievements this year and to celebrate the unsung heroes of their success.
CHINA
Street.Com

Trapped in Hong Kong by Zero-Covid

I'm trapped here in Hong Kong. And that's not going to change anytime soon. For almost two years, I've been stuck in this territory of 429 square miles, smaller than the cities of Los Angeles, Phoenix and Nashville. Yes, I can technically leave. But if I want to return, I have to suffer through the world's strictest quarantine requirements. I'll explain what that means a little later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruiseindustrynews.com

Genting Dream Celebrates 100 Days of Safe Sailings in Hong Kong

Dream Cruises has marked a milestone of 100 days of safe sailings in Hong Kong with the Genting Dream, which began on July 30, 2021. This milestone – marked on Nov. 6 – coincides with the landmark 800th cruise call at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal with the Genting Dream’s arrival on Nov. 12 marking this record. Since the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal opened in 2013, Genting Cruise Lines has accounted for 50 percent of all cruise calls to the terminal.
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Danish sculptor looks to take back Tiananmen statue from Hong Kong

Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot has asked Hong Kong authorities for immunity from a national security law so he can return his statue to Denmark. The statue, called Pillar of Shame, was earlier loaned by Galschiot to a local civil society group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China.
VISUAL ART
artreview.com

What To See in Hong Kong

M+ finally opens its doors and Hong Kong’s international galleries bring in the big guns. For the big artworld pilgrimage this year, you’ll be wanting to head to Hong Kong, where M+, the island’s museum of twentieth- and twenty-first-century ‘visual culture’ has opened its doors, almost two decades after it was first announced and following years of delays and postponements. During the course of that time, an institution that was envisaged and promoted as being Asia’s equivalent to New York’s MoMA and London’s Tate, and that would both broaden and complicate the histories – and definitions of art – set out in both of those ‘venerable’ institutions, is now being looked at anew as a testing ground for the limits of artistic freedom in the wake of the recent and much discussed crackdowns on free speech and democracy in the SAR. Ai Weiwei’s Study of Perspective: Tian’anmen (1997, part of a series of photographs showing the artist raising his middle finger at sites of authority and national identity around the world), about which the artist was repeatedly questioned in relation to his patriotism (‘a blatant attack on the state’, Ai records one of his interrogators saying in his newly published memoir, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows) during his incarceration in China in 2011, has already been removed from the M+ website (although other of his works remain).
ENTERTAINMENT
US News and World Report

JPMorgan's Dimon Says Hong Kong's COVID-19 Rules Make It Harder to Retain Staff

HONG KONG (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said he believed Hong Kong's strict pandemic measures are making it tougher for the investment bank to retain staff in the financial hub, Bloomberg News reported. Dimon was in Hong Kong on Monday for a 32-hour visit after...
WORLD
wsau.com

Olympics-Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China, says Pound

(Reuters) – With concern over the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai growing into a global cause, the International Olympic Committee could be pushed into taking a hard line with the 2022 Beijing Olympic hosts, senior IOC member Dick Pound told Reuters. Former doubles world number one Peng has...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Hong Kong authorises Sinovac Covid vaccine for children aged 3 to 17

Hong Kong has approved lowering the age limit for the Covid-19 vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech to three, down from 18 years of age. Hong Kong’s secretary for food and health, Sophia Chan, said in a statement published on Saturday: “Adolescents aged 12 to 17 will be accorded priority to receive the CoronaVac vaccine, with a view to extending to children of a younger age group at a later stage.”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The British government was unprepared for a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, failed to learn from simulation exercises and was distracted by its departure from the European Union, the government’s spending watchdog said on Friday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Some Cathay Pacific staff released from quarantine in Hong Kong

(Reuters) – Hong Kong authorities said on Saturday they had ended a compulsory quarantine of 111 Cathay Pacific employees who had stayed in the same hotel in Germany as three pilots who tested positive for COVID-19. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd fired the three cargo pilots who were infected with COVID-19 during a layover in Frankfurt, over an unspecified “serious breach” of crew rules while overseas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

China’s land sales slump for 4th month as property woes worsen

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese government’s revenue from land sales slumped for a fourth month in October compared with year ago levels, as cash-strapped developers moved cautiously on land buying after tighter regulatory curbs on fresh borrowing. The value of government land sales in October declined 13.14% from a year...
ECONOMY
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Construction Progress on Hong Kong Disneyland’s NEW ‘Frozen’ Land

Today has been a day for huge announcements for Disney Parks all around the world at Destination D23. Disneyland Paris is gearing up for its 30th anniversary, there’s some new groundbreaking technology that will change how guests meet characters, interactive MagicBands are on the way, and we even got an update on the Frozen-themed land that’s coming to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.
LIFESTYLE

