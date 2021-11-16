Making the case to reform international law enforcement

In response to increased climate disasters — tropical storms, sea-level rise, drought, wildfires, and other events — major climate adaptation projects around the world are producing inequitable land use plans and projects in urban regions, according to Linda Shi, Assistant Professor of City and Regional Planning. Shi is an urban environmental planner who has worked on international development and sustainability in the U.S., Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Combining various methods that use spatial mapping, field research, interviews, and quantitative data, Shi's research focuses on how the governance of societal climate adaptation impacts social equity and environmental sustainability. For example, one recent study shows how the diverging adaptation paths taken by the private sector, government, and civil society contributes to uncoordinated and socially unjust outcomes. Shi is a Senior Faculty Fellow at the Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability and this year received an $85,000 Cornell Migrations Initiative grant for her project Risk or Refuge: Inequality in Exposure to Environmental Vulnerability in California.

