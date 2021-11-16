ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making the case to reform international law enforcement

Cornell University
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational organizations such as those governing maritime law – the International Maritime Organization and the International Labor Organization – lack their own enforcement bodies, and instead outsource that enforcement to their member states. During the pandemic, however, those member states neither followed nor enforced ILO’s rules, harming hundreds of...

McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shore News Network

Alaska Wildlife Trooper Agrees to Resign and Permanently Relinquish Law Enforcement Credentials for Making False Statements to the FAA

FAIRBANKS – An Alaska Wildlife Trooper has entered into an agreement with the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Alaska to resolve investigations into false and misleading statements he made to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2019. According to the agreement and other court proceedings,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Gazette

EDITORIAL: Heed call for examination of bail reform law

In the wake of a recent rise in violent crime, New York City’s mayor-elect, Eric Adams, wants the state Legislature to re-examine New York’s bail reform law. We get letters every couple of weeks from the same people urging us to tell the truth about the impacts of the law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
persecution.org

Abu Dhabi Adopts Expatriate Secular Law Reforms

11/19/2021 United Arab Emirates (International Christian Concern) – Abu Dhabi recently announced legal reforms to provide a more secular framework to appeal to foreigners, which will take effect in December. The reforms were brought about for the UAE to become more attractive to outsiders, hoping that other emirates will follow suit, and to compete against Saudi Arabia for talent.
MIDDLE EAST
nbc25news.com

Senator Blackburn: Biden administration is 'not enforcing immigration law'

WASHINGTON (SBG) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent court documents to 78,000 migrants who crossed the border without being processed for deportation, according to reports. The process, dubbed “Operation Horizon,” has come under fire from lawmakers concerned about its legality. Several senators plan to question Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday morning during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
Cornell University

Migration treaty violations, trade central to U.S.-Mexico-Canada summit

President Joe Biden will meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House this week to discuss the continued flow of migrants over the U.S.-Mexico border, trade, labor and other issues. Associate Professor of Government. Gustavo Flores-Macías, professor of government and the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Cornell University

Revealing climate change inequities, redress, and environmental justice

In response to increased climate disasters — tropical storms, sea-level rise, drought, wildfires, and other events — major climate adaptation projects around the world are producing inequitable land use plans and projects in urban regions, according to Linda Shi, Assistant Professor of City and Regional Planning. Shi is an urban environmental planner who has worked on international development and sustainability in the U.S., Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Combining various methods that use spatial mapping, field research, interviews, and quantitative data, Shi's research focuses on how the governance of societal climate adaptation impacts social equity and environmental sustainability. For example, one recent study shows how the diverging adaptation paths taken by the private sector, government, and civil society contributes to uncoordinated and socially unjust outcomes. Shi is a Senior Faculty Fellow at the Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability and this year received an $85,000 Cornell Migrations Initiative grant for her project Risk or Refuge: Inequality in Exposure to Environmental Vulnerability in California.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Bangladesh demonstrators demand foreign treatment for ailing ex-PM

Bangladesh police fired tear gas and around 20 people were injured Monday as thousands of opposition demonstrators demanded the government allow ailing ex-premier Khaleda Zia to fly abroad for treatment. Zia, 76, arch-rival of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was admitted to the critical care unit of a Dhaka hospital early this month after her health worsened, one of her doctors told AFP. She is currently barred by a court from travelling overseas after being convicted on graft charges in 2018. "She is critically ill and now urgently needs treatment in developed countries such as the United States, Germany and Britain. There is no treatment for her in the region," doctor A.Z.M. Zahid Hossain said.
PROTESTS
AFP

Emirati general accused of torture up for Interpol top role

Interpol may on Thursday find itself with a new president, an Emirati general accused of torture, adding to concerns the global police agency risks being co-opted by repressive regimes. That follows years of generous funding for the Lyon, France-based body by the Emirati regime and accusations that Interpol's system of so-called "red notices" for wanted suspects has been abused to persecute political dissidents.
WORLD
WSET

FOREIGN POLICY

