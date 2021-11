LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is looking for a mother and her teen son. Deputies say neither have been seen for about three days. 41-year-old Katerine Ruth Pell and 13-year-old Levi Collins were last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 16. A neighbor filed a missing persons report on Thursday, Nov. 18, saying both mother and son were not seen at their apartment on Rustic Trail in Lincolnton. The county Department of Social Services was then notified, and deputies say a relative who was in contact with Pell via text let them know.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO