Arnold, MD

Bay Racer Wins Offshore World Champs in Pandemic Boat He Built

 8 days ago
During hurricane season, it’s normal for a storm to brew in Florida, head up the Eastern seaboard, and hit the Chesapeake Bay. But just the reverse seems to have happened as Arnold, Md.’s Brit Lilly took his 29-foot Hurricane of Awesomeness down to Key West for the Race World Offshore World...

VIDEO: USCG Warns Boaters to Dress for Winter

“Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature.” It’s not a new message, but cold-water tragedies continue to happen in the Bay region. So the Coast Guard is again urging boaters to prepare for the worst if you’re on the water this time of year. As Cheryl Costello reports, if the water’s under 60 degrees, it’s drysuit season.
CARS
Right Whale Slow Zone in Effect off Ocean City

Endangered right whales are on the move in the Chesapeake region, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is warning vessels to slow down. On Nov. 11, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s Ocean City buoy detected the presence of right whales east of Ocean City, Md. NOAA Fisheries issued a voluntary Right Whale Slow Zone that extends until Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cast Your Bird Upon the Waters

“And since it’s close to Thanksgiving, I’ve got a story I’d like to tell. It may sound like a sea story, but it’s the truth …”. It was the fourth Thursday in November, back in 1973, maybe ’74, and Kai Hansen was a deckhand on a tug ferrying oil barges from a refinery in the Bahamas to a power plant on Lake Ontario.
SOCIETY
Final Search for Rarest Md. Fish Comes up Short

The Maryland darter, one of the rarest fish in the world, has been missing in action for 33 years. Now, it is headed to the extinction list. The impending move comes after one last intensive “fish hunt” by Maryland wildlife officials and private groups this summer and fall. The hunt focused on several tributaries of the Susquehanna River, where Maryland darters have been known to live, as well as a few streams and creeks that seemed to have suitable habitat.
MARYLAND STATE
Island Life

An excerpt from Jay Fleming’s new book of photographs. After my first book, Working the Water, went to print in 2016, I felt compelled to begin work on my next project—a focus on two special Chesapeake Bay islands, Smith and Tangier. I had dedicated an entire chapter to “Island Life” in my first book, but I knew the story didn’t end there. As I grew to know the islanders, I felt compelled to learn more about their incredible history and traditions. At the same time, I was struck by the vulnerability of their isolated home. I witnessed severe weather events, like tidal flooding from hurricanes and Tangier’s January 2018 freeze-up. I documented the construction of massive erosion-control projects that aimed to protect the islands’ fragile shorelines.
PHOTOGRAPHY
On Boats: Nimbus T11

The Baltic Sea presents Scandinavian boaters with conditions reminiscent of the Chesapeake Bay and Maine—a winding coastline with coves, islands, and navigable rivers that invite exploration, but also cold water and rocky reefs to avoid. The people are adventurous, and their boats reflect that spirit. Thus, CBM was eager to review a new model from Nimbus, one of Sweden’s oldest recreational boatbuilders.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Ghost Story

When North Carolina residents Susan McGuirk and her husband bought a holiday house on a large waterfront plot in Wingate, in Maryland’s Dorchester County, the stately old home hadn’t been occupied for more than a decade. “We pulled into the driveway and it was love at first sight,” she said....
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Carving Out a Legacy

The McNairs of Virginia’s Eastern Shore make decoys a family tradition. For decoy carvers, inside every block of wood there is a bird. What kind of bird, its attitude and plumage, a diver or a shorebird, can all be known as the wood is carved away. On the Chesapeake, this act of discovery is an old and traditional one. For over 300 years, sturdy canvasbacks and redheads, mallards and mergansers have revealed themselves to the drawknife as decoy artisans shaped the wood into tools designed to lure waterfowl from the sky to shotgun range. Historically, these are rough-and-ready working decoys, V-bottomed to ride the waves and just lifelike enough to suggest the birds they represent. Arranged by the dozens on the water or in a field and accompanied by a corresponding call, decoys were an essential part of any waterfowler’s rig. Art is not the purpose of a good decoy—though it is sometimes a happy byproduct. Functionality is.
VISUAL ART
Unknown Parasite Latching onto Stripers, Other Fish

Was your Halloween sufficiently spooky? If you need another dose of the strange and unusual, these creepy Chesapeake Bay parasites are quite real—and scientists need your help to learn more about them. During the last few months, anglers have been catching fish in the Chesapeake with parasites attached to their...
WILDLIFE
Boater-Photographers Wanted for NASA Water-Quality Pilot Project

If you love to snap a scenic photos from your boat, kayak or canoe (who doesn’t!?), researchers could use your help with a new water monitoring project. The Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC) in Edgewater, Md. is looking for volunteers to use an app to take pictures of the water and sky, along with taking some water samples. SERC would like photos to be taken at least 100 feet away from shore, especially on the South, West, Rhode, and Severn rivers. Anyone with a boat, canoe, two-person kayaks, or even a long dock can help.
EDGEWATER, MD
Annapolis, MD
692
Followers
539
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com

