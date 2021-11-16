ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Schools use Covid funding to invest in mental health programs

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLicensed marriage and family therapist, Dr. George James, joins News NOW...

KJCT8

Statewide ‘I Matter’ program launches to help in youth mental health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mental health support for Colorado youth has always been a critical need, but it’s especially important right now following the aftermath of the pandemic. The new statewide program called ‘I Matter’ launched October 27 with the purpose of aiding youth in their mental health following the repercussions of the pandemic. It offers kids up to three free behavioral health sessions with a licensed therapist, removing the barrier of cost.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ocnjdaily.com

North Kansas City Schools on the Importance of Mental Health Services in Schools

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges to the American education system and its students, educators, and parents. In 2020, more than half of all American public schools switched to full/partial online learning in response to social distancing protocols which, in turn, cut off many social and mental resources to American children. These changes significantly affected students already diagnosed with mental health conditions, as many students’ sole access to mental health services were obtained through their school. The transition to online learning had severe repercussions for many American children and adolescents, as seen in a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey, which found that between April and October 2020, the number of children between the ages of 5 and 11 who visited a hospital’s ER due to mental health crisis increased by 24 percent with the number of 12- to 17-year-olds visiting the ER increasing by 31 percent.
MENTAL HEALTH
News19 WLTX

Fort Jackson starts program to prioritize mental health

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COVID-19 and other everyday stressors are creating a mental health crisis, impacting thousands of Americans, including our soldiers. According to the Department of Defense, the US Military saw a 15% increase in suicide rates for military personnel in 2020. Military bases are now doing what they can...
COLUMBIA, SC
newjerseyhills.com

Bernardsville managers take mental health training program

BERNARDSVILLE - Susan Visser, prevention program manager for the Bernardsville-based Community in Crisis (CIC) non-profit, led a group of senior Bernardsville borough managers through the Mental Health First Aid training certification program developed by the National Council for Behavioral Health on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Among those taking the training program...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
Bay News 9

Ed. dept.: Schools can use COVID relief funds to address bus driver shortage

The Department of Education released updated guidance on how school districts can use funds from multiple coronavirus relief packages passed over the course of the pandemic, saying the money can help address the ongoing bus driver shortage plaguing many schools across the nation. The document, which is not legally binding,...
TRAFFIC
Vindy.com

Mental health problems remain through COVID

While most people are still focused on the death toll and physical health issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer are thinking about the mental health issues that are taking a toll on all of us due to lockdown, fear of the virus, job loss and economic uncertainty, perhaps sickness and the loss of loved ones, and the total upheaval of our normal way of life.
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

School district to hire mental health director

The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees has approved the creation of a new administrative position overseeing mental health. The director of Mental Health Services will serve as a member of the district’s administrative team and coordinate student mental health and well-being across the district. According to an...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Northwest Signal

NAS presents on mental health, wellness programs at state conference

Staff from Napoleon Area City Schools recently shared how it's utilizing state funding aimed at mental health and wellness in schools during the Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference in Columbus. Superintendent Dr. Erik Belcher and guidance counselors Megan Frankart, Natalie Harvey, Heidi Mekus and Christie Metzner presented on mental...
NAPOLEON, OH
KPBS

Parents use ‘mental health’ day to get kids vaccinated

Just a little more than half the students in the San Diego Unified School District appeared to have taken advantage of a controversial ‘mental health’ day on Friday. District officials' preliminary numbers show student attendance on Friday at about 48%. Students had the option of going to school or not.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Post and Courier

Summerville Police Department to start a mental health crisis program in 2022

SUMMERVILLE — People facing a mental health crisis in town will soon have a specialized team with local police to answer the emergency calls. The Summerville Police Department is partnering with the S.C. Department of Mental Health to create a mental health crisis program in 2022. The initiative will consist of a crisis intervention team of two trained Summerville officers and a civilian mental health clinician.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
theportlandsun.com

Report highlights mental health issues, available funds in Tennessee

(The Center Square) – A new Sycamore Institute report shows mental health issues and drug overdoses had increased in Tennessee before the COVID-19 pandemic, and those issues have multiplied over the past 20 months. With $52 million in targeted behavioral health funding as part of the federal American Rescue Plan...
TENNESSEE STATE
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

