On September 28, 2021, at 8:51 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the lot of Ginter's Auto Body Shop at 1101 Slate Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers met with an employee who explained that the stolen vehicle, a blue 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sedan, had been on the lot for repairs at the request of the owner. The vehicle had been pulled to the front of the lot to be cleaned before it was returned to the owner.

