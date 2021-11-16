ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Hydrodynamization times of a holographic fluid far from equilibrium

By Romulo Rougemont, Willians Barreto, Jorge Noronha
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We investigate several hydrodynamization times for an ensemble of different far-from-equilibrium solutions of the strongly coupled $\mathcal{N}=4$ Supersymmetric Yang-Mills plasma undergoing Bjorken flow. For the ensemble of initial data analyzed in the present work, we find that, with typical tolerances between $3\%$ to $5\%$, the average hydrodynamization...

ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Magellanic Stream May Be 5 Times Closer to Us Than We Ever Realized

Distances in space are hard. Unless you know precisely how intrinsically bright something is, working out how far away it is is extremely difficult. And there's a lot of stuff out there in the cosmos for which intrinsic brightness is not well defined. This means that we can get distances very wrong sometimes. Case in point: new simulations show that a gigantic structure encircling the Milky Way may be a lot closer than we thought. That structure is the Magellanic Stream, a huge, high-velocity stream of gas wrapped most of the way around our galaxy. This long tendril of material originates in the Large...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Hydrodynamic and geometric effects in the sedimentation of model run-and-tumble bacteria

The sedimentation process in a suspension of bacteria is the result of the competition between gravity and the intrinsic motion of the microorganisms. We perform simulations of run-and-tumble "squirmers" that move in a fluid medium, focusing on the dependence of the non-equilibrium steady state on the bacterial swimming properties. We find that for high enough activity, the density profiles are no longer simple exponentials; we recover the numerical results via the introduction of a local effective temperature, suggesting that the breakdown of the Perrin-like exponential form is a collective effect due to the onset of fluid-mediated dynamic correlations among particles. We show that analogous concepts can fit also the case of shakers, for which we report the first study of this kind. Moreover we provide evidences of scenarios where the solvent hydrodynamics induces nonlocal effects which require the fully three-dimensional dynamics to be taken into account in order to understand sedimentation of active suspensions. Finally, analyzing the statistics of the bacterial swimming orientations, we discuss the emergence of polar order in the steady state sedimentation profiles.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Imaging Hydrodynamic Electrons Flowing Without Landauer-Sharvin Resistance

Chandan Kumar, John Birkbeck, Joseph A. Sulpizio, David J. Perello, Takashi Taniguchi, Kenji Watanabe, Oren Reuven, Thomas Scaffidi, Ady Stern, Andre K. Geim, Shahal Ilani. Electrical resistance usually originates from lattice imperfections. However, even a perfect lattice has a fundamental resistance limit, given by the Landauer conductance caused by a finite number of propagating electron modes. This resistance, shown by Sharvin to appear at the contacts of electronic devices, sets the ultimate conductance limit of non-interacting electrons. Recent years have seen growing evidence of hydrodynamic electronic phenomena, prompting recent theories to ask whether an electronic fluid can radically break the fundamental Landauer-Sharvin limit. Here, we use single-electron transistor imaging of electronic flow in high-mobility graphene Corbino disk devices to answer this question. First, by imaging ballistic flows at liquid-helium temperatures, we observe a Landauer-Sharvin resistance that does not appear at the contacts but is instead distributed throughout the bulk. This underpins the phase-space origin of this resistance - as emerging from spatial gradients in the number of conduction modes. At elevated temperatures, by identifying and accounting for electron-phonon scattering, we reveal the details of the purely hydrodynamic flow. Strikingly, we find that electron hydrodynamics eliminates the bulk Landuer-Sharvin resistance. Finally, by imaging spiraling magneto-hydrodynamic Corbino flows, we reveal the key emergent length scale predicted by hydrodynamic theories - the Gurzhi length. These observations demonstrate that electronic fluids can dramatically transcend the fundamental limitations of ballistic electrons, with important implications for fundamental science and future technologies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hydrodynamic interactions between a point force and a slender filament

The Green's function of the incompressible Stokes equations, the stokeslet, represents the singular flow due to a point force. Its classical value in an unbounded fluid has been extended near surfaces of various shapes, including flat walls and spheres, and in most cases the presence of a surface leads to an advection flow induced at the location of the point force. In this paper, motivated by the biological transport of cargo along polymeric filaments inside eukaryotic cells, we investigate the reaction flow at the location of the point force due to a rigid slender filament located at a separation distance intermediate between the filament radius and its length (i.e. we compute the advection of the point force induced by the presence of the filament). An asymptotic analysis of the problem reveals that the leading-order approximation for the force distribution along the axis of the filament takes a form analogous to resistive-force theory but with drag coefficients that depend logarithmically on the distance between the point force and the filament. A comparison of our theoretical prediction with boundary element computations show good agreement. We finally briefly extend the model to the case of curved filaments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploration of a Singular Fluid Spacetime

We investigate the properties of a special class of singular solutions for a self-gravitating perfect fluid in general relativity: the singular isothermal sphere. For arbitrary constant equation-of-state parameter $w=p/\rho$, there exist static, spherically-symmetric solutions with density profile $\propto 1/r^2$, with the constant of proportionality fixed to be a special function of $w$. Like black holes, singular isothermal spheres possess a fixed mass-to-radius ratio independent of size, but no horizon cloaking the curvature singularity at $r=0$. For $w=1$, these solutions can be constructed from a homogeneous dilaton background, where the metric spontaneously breaks spatial homogeneity. We study the perturbative structure of these solutions, finding the radial modes and tidal Love numbers, and also find interesting properties in the geodesic structure of this geometry. Finally, connections are discussed between these geometries and dark matter profiles, the double copy, and holographic entropy, as well as how the swampland distance conjecture can obscure the naked singularity.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Elastic Properties of Confined Fluids from Molecular Modeling to Ultrasonic Experiments on Porous Solids

Fluids confined in nanopores are ubiquitous in nature and technology. In recent years, the interest in confined fluids has grown, driven by research on unconventional hydrocarbon resources -- shale gas and shale oil, much of which are confined in nanopores. When fluids are confined in nanopores, many of their properties differ from those of the same fluid in the bulk. These properties include density, freezing point, transport coefficients, thermal expansion coefficient, and elastic properties. The elastic moduli of a fluid confined in the pores contribute to the overall elasticity of the fluid-saturated porous medium and determine the speed at which elastic waves traverse through the medium. Wave propagation in fluid-saturated porous media is pivotal for geophysics, as elastic waves are used for characterization of formations and rock samples. In this paper, we present a comprehensive review of experimental works on wave propagation in fluid-saturated nanoporous media, as well as theoretical works focused on calculation of compressibility of fluids in confinement. We discuss models that bridge the gap between experiments and theory, revealing a number of open questions that are both fundamental and applied in nature. While some results were demonstrated both experimentally and theoretically (e.g. the pressure dependence of compressibility of fluids), others were theoretically predicted, but not verified in experiments (e.g. linear scaling of modulus with the pore size). Therefore, there is a demand for the combined experimental-modeling studies on porous samples with various characteristic pore sizes. The extension of molecular simulation studies from simple model fluids to the more complex molecular fluids is another open area of practical interest.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Pseudo-spontaneous $U(1)$ Symmetry Breaking in Hydrodynamics and Holography

We investigate the low-energy dynamics of systems with pseudo-spontaneously broken $U(1)$ symmetry and Goldstone phase relaxation. We construct a hydrodynamic framework which is able to capture these, in principle independent, effects. We consider two generalisations of the standard holographic superfluid model by adding an explicit breaking of the $U(1)$ symmetry by either sourcing the charged bulk scalar or by introducing an explicit mass term for the bulk gauge field. We find agreement between the hydrodynamic dispersion relations and the quasi-normal modes of both holographic models. We verify that phase relaxation arises only due to the breaking of the inherent Goldstone shift symmetry. The interplay of a weak explicit breaking of the $U(1)$ and phase relaxation renders the DC electric conductivity finite but does not result in a Drude-like peak. In this scenario we show the validity of a universal relation, found in the context of translational symmetry breaking, between the phase relaxation rate, the mass of the pseudo-Goldstone and the Goldstone diffusivity.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Meson Excitation Time as a Probe of Holographic Critical Point

We study the time evolution of expectation value of Wilson loop as a non-local observable in a strongly coupled field theory with a critical point at finite temperature and nonzero chemical potential, which is dual to an asymptotically AdS charged black hole via gauge/gravity duality. Due to inject of energy...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Equilibrium conformations and surface charge regulation of spherical polymer brushes in stretched regimes

In the present work, we study the equilibrium conformations of linear polyelectrolytes tethered onto a spherical, oppositely charged core in equilibrium with an ionic reservoir of fixed concentration. Particular focus is placed on the situation of stretched chains, where the monomer concentration is known to display an inverse square-law decay far away from the spherical surface, which is then further extrapolated all the way down to the grafting core. While the equilibrium distributions of mobile ions are computed in the framework of a classical Density Functional Theory (cDFT) that incorporates both their size and electrostatic correlations within the grafted polyelectrolyte, the equilibrium configuration of the latter is described by its averaged radius of gyration, which is taken as a variational parameter that guarantees mechanical equilibrium across the polymer-solvent interface. The averaged particle size is then analyzed over a wide range of polymerization degrees, ionic concentrations and functionality of the polymer backbones. Two distinct regimes can be identified: at high ionic strengths, swelling of the grafted polymers is dominated by ionic entropic contribution as well as polymer size effects, whereas at low ionic concentrations a balance between electrostatic and entropic effects is the main driven mechanism for particle stretching. Using Monte Carlo simulations, we then proceed to investigate the effects of charge regulation when the brush core is further decorated with active functional sites randomly distributed over its surface, which act as receptors onto which dissolved acidic ions can be adsorbed.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Holographic Abrikosov lattice: vortex matter from black hole

The AdS/CFT correspondence provides a unique way to study the vortex matter phases in superconductors. We solved the nonlinear equations of motion for the Abelain-Higgs theory living on the AdS$_4$ black hole boundary that is dual to a two dimensional strongly coupled type II superconductor at temperature $T$ with a perpendicular external uniform magnetic field $B_0$. We found the associated two critical magnetic fields, $B_{c1}(T)$ and $B_{c2}(T)$. For $B_0 < B_{c1}(T)$ the magnetic field will be expelled out by the superconductor resembling the Meissner effect and the superconductivity will be destroyed when $B_0 > B_{c2}(T)$. The Abrikosov lattice appears in the range $B_{c1}(T) < B_0 < B_{c2}(T)$ including, due to the finite size and boundary effect, several kinds of configurations such as hexagonal, square and slightly irregular square lattices, when the magnetic field is increased. The upper and lower critical fields behave as inverse squares of coherence length and magnetic penetration depth respectively which matches the well known consensus.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effects of Design and Hydrodynamic Parameters on Optimized Swimming for Simulated, Fish-inspired Robots

In this work we developed a mathematical model and a simulation platform for a fish-inspired robotic template, namely Magnetic, Modular, Undulatory Robotics ($\mu$Bots). Through this platform, we systematically explored the effects of design and fluid parameters on the swimming performance via reinforcement learning. The mathematical model was composed of two interacting subsystems, the robot dynamics and the hydrodynamics, and the hydrodynamic model consisted of reactive components (added-mass and pressure forces) and resistive components (drag and friction forces), which were then nondimensionalized for deriving key "control parameters" of robot-fluid interaction. The $\mu$Bot was actuated via magnetic actuators controlled with harmonic voltage signals, which were optimized via EM-based Policy Hyper Parameter Exploration (EPHE) to maximize swimming speed. By varying the control parameters, total 36 cases with different robot template variations (Number of Actuation (NoA) and stiffness) and hydrodynamic parameters were simulated and optimized via EPHE. Results showed that wavelength of optimized gaits (i.e., traveling wave along body) was independent of template variations and hydrodynamic parameters. Higher NoA yielded higher speed but lower speed per body length however with diminishing gain and lower speed per body length. Body and caudal-fin gait dynamics were dominated by the interaction among fluid added-mass, spring, and actuation torque, with negligible contribution from fluid resistive drag. In contrast, thrust generation was dominated by pressure force acting on caudal fin, as steady swimming resulted from a balance between resistive force and pressure force, with minor contributions from added-mass and body drag forces. Therefore, added-mass force only indirectly affected the thrust generation and swimming speed via the caudal fin dynamics.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Thermodynamic constraints on the assembly and diversity of microbial ecosystems are different near to and far from equilibrium

Non-equilibrium thermodynamics has long been an area of substantial interest to ecologists because most fundamental biological processes, such as protein synthesis and respiration, are inherently energy-consuming. Microbial communities are a natural system to decipher this mechanistic basis because their interactions in the form of substrate consumption, metabolite production, and cross-feeding can be described explicitly in thermodynamic terms. Previous work has considered how thermodynamic constraints impact competition between pairs of species, but restrained from analysing how this manifests in complex dynamical systems. To address this gap, we develop a thermodynamic microbial community model with fully reversible reaction kinetics, which allows direct consideration of free-energy dissipation. This also allows species to interact via products rather than just substrates, increasing the dynamical complexity, and allowing a more nuanced classification of interaction types to emerge. Using this model, we find that community diversity increases with substrate lability, because greater free-energy availability allows for faster generation of niches. Thus, more niches are generated in the time frame of community establishment, leading to higher final species diversity. We also find that allowing species to make use of near-to-equilibrium reactions increases diversity in a low free-energy regime. In such a regime, two new thermodynamic interaction types that we identify here reach comparable strengths to the conventional (competition and facilitation) types, emphasising the key role that thermodynamics plays in community dynamics. Our results suggest that accounting for realistic thermodynamic constraints is vital for understanding the dynamics of real-world microbial communities.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Superconductivity and bosonic fluid emerging from Moiré flat bands

Although evidence of inter-valley attraction-mediated by phonon or topological fluctuations is accumulating, the origin of superconductivity in the flat-band quantum moiré materials remains an open question. Here, instead of attempting to pinpoint the origin of the superconductivity, we aim at identifying nontrivial phenomena that emerge in the presence of inter-valley attractions, in addition to the superconducting dome. We show that by matching the interaction strength of inter-valley attraction with intra-valley repulsion, the flat-band limit becomes exactly solvable. Away from the flat-band limit, the system can be simulated via quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) methods without sign problem for any fillings. Combining analytic solutions with large-scale numerical simulations, we show that upon increasing temperature, the superconducting phase melts into a bosonic fluid phase with large/diverging compressibility. In this phase, all fermions form Cooper pairs and single-particle excitations remain fully gapped, although superconductivity order is destroyed. In addition, due to an emergent SU(2) symmetry, large superconducting fluctuations in this phase lead to large particle-number fluctuations, and thus a large/diverging compressibility. At higher temperature, the boson fluid phase gives its way to a pseudo gap phase, where some Cooper pairs are teared apart by thermal fluctuations, resulting in some fermion density of states inside the gap. The relevance of these phases with experimental discoveries in the flat band quantum moiré materials is discussed.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Extraction of kinetics from equilibrium distributions of states using the Metropolis Monte Carlo method

The Metropolis Monte Carlo (MC) method is used to extract reaction kinetics from a given equilibrium distribution of states of a complex system. The approach is illustrated by the folding/unfolding reaction for two proteins - a model beta-hairpin and a-helical protein a3D. For beta-hairpin, the free energy surfaces (FESs) and free energy profiles (FEPs) are employed as the equilibrium distributions of states, playing a role of the potentials of mean force to determine the acceptance probabilities of new states in the MC simulations. Based on the FESs and PESs for a set of temperatures that were simulated with the molecular dynamics (MD) method, the MC simulations are performed to extract folding/ unfolding rates. It has been found that the rate constants and first-passage time (FPT) distributions obtained in the MC simulations change with temperature in good agreement with those from the MD simulations. For a3D protein, whose equilibrium folding/unfoldingwas studied with the single-molecule FRET method (Chung et al., J. Phys. Chem. A, 115, 2011, 3642), the FRET-efficiency histograms at different denaturant concentrations were used as the equilibrium distribution of protein states. It has been found that the rate constants for folding and unfolding obtained in the MC simulations change with denaturant concentration in reasonable agreement with the constants that were extracted from the photon trajectories on the basis of theoretical models. The simulated FPT distributions are single-exponential, which is consistent with the assumption of two-state kinetics that was made in the theoretical models. The promising feature of the present approach is that it is based solely on the equilibrium distributions of states, without introducing any additional parameters to perform simulations, which suggests its applicability to other complex systems.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Rayleigh waves and cyclotron surface modes of gyroscopic metamaterials

We investigate the elastic normal modes of two-dimensional media with broken time-reversal and parity symmetries due to a Lorentz term. Our starting point is an elasticity theory that captures the low-energy physics of a diverse range of systems such as gyroscopic metamaterials, skyrmion lattices in thin-film chiral magnets and certain Wigner crystals. By focusing on a circular disk geometry we analyze finite-size effects and study the low-frequency shape oscillations of the disk. We demonstrate the emergence of the Rayleigh surface waves from the bottom of the excitation spectrum and investigate how the curvature of the disk-boundary modifies their propagation at long wavelengths. Moreover, we discover a near-cyclotron-frequency wave that is almost completely localized at the boundary of the disk, but is distinct from the Rayleigh wave. It can be distinguished from the latter by a characteristic excitation pattern in a small region near the center of the disk.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hyperfine Interaction in a MoS$_2$ Quantum Dot: Decoherence of a Spin-Valley Qubit

A successful and promising device for the physical implementation of electron spin-valley based qubits is the Transition Metal Dichalcogenide monolayer (TMD-ML) semiconductor quantum dot. The electron spin in TMD-ML semiconductor quantum dots can be isolated and controlled with high accuracy, but it still suffers from decoherence due to the unavoidable coupling with the surrounding environment, such as nuclear spin environments. A common tool to investigate systems like the one considered in this work is the density matrix formalism by presenting an exact master equation for a central spin (spin-qubit) system in a time-dependent and coupled to a nuclear spin bath in terms of hyperfine interaction. The master equation provides a unified description of the dynamics of the central spin. Analyzing this in more detail, we calculate fidelity loss due to the Overhauser field from hyperfine interaction in a wide range number of nuclear spins $\mathcal{N}$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Li-ion diffusion in single crystal LiFePO$_4$ measured by muon spin spectroscopy

Ola Kenji Forslund, Rasmus Toft-Petersen, David Vaknin, Natalija van Well, Mark Telling, Yasmine Sassa, Jun Sugiyama, Martin Månsson, Fanni Juranyi. Muon spin spectroscopy ($\mu^+$SR) is now an established method to measure atomic scale diffusion coefficients of ions in oxides. This is achieved via the ion hopping rate, which causes periodic change in the local magnetic field at the muon site(s). We present here the first systematic study on a single crystalline sample. The highly anisotropic diffusion of Li-ions in the battery cathode material LiFePO$_4$, combined with the extensive investigation of this material with $\mu^+$SR and other techniques make it a perfect model compound for this study. With this experiment we can confirm that Li diffusion in the bulk LiFePO$_4$ is measurable with $\mu^+$SR. Hence, surface/interface effects, which might play a crucial role in case of powders/nano crystals, are less significant for macroscopic single crystals where bulk diffusion is in fact present. We observe that the internal magnetic field fluctuations caused by the diffusing Li-ions are different depending on the crystal orientation. This is not obviously expected based on theoretical considerations. Such fluctuation rates were used to estimate the diffusion coefficient, which agrees well with values estimated by first principle calculations considering anisotropic diffusion.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS

