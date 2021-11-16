ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Bootstrapping Calabi-Yau Quantum Mechanics

By Bao-ning Du, Min-xin Huang, Pei-xuan Zeng
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Recently, a novel bootstrap method for numerical calculations in matrix models and quantum mechanical systems is proposed. We apply the method to certain quantum mechanical systems...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Adding sound to quantum simulations

When sound was first incorporated into movies in the 1920s, it opened up new possibilities for filmmakers such as music and spoken dialogue. Physicists may be on the verge of a similar revolution, thanks to a new device developed at Stanford University that promises to bring an audio dimension to previously silent quantum science experiments.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bootstrapping $\mathcal{N}=4$ super-Yang-Mills on the conformal manifold

We combine supersymmetric localization results with numerical bootstrap techniques to compute upper bounds on the low-lying CFT data of ${\cal N} = 4$ super-Yang-Mills theory as a function of the complexified gauge coupling $\tau$. In particular, from the stress tensor multiplet four-point function, we extract the scaling dimension of the lowest-lying unprotected scalar operator and its OPE coefficient. While our method can be applied in principle to any gauge group $G$, we focus on $G = SU(2)$ and $SU(3)$ for simplicity. At weak coupling, the upper bounds we find are very close to the corresponding four-loop results. We also give preliminary evidence that these upper bounds become small islands under reasonable assumptions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exact-WKB analysis for SUSY and quantum deformed potentials: Quantum mechanics with Grassmann fields and Wess-Zumino terms

Quantum deformed potentials arise naturally in quantum mechanical systems of one bosonic coordinate coupled to $N_f$ Grassmann valued fermionic coordinates, or to a topological Wess-Zumino term. These systems decompose into sectors with a classical potential plus a quantum deformation. Using exact WKB, we derive exact quantization condition and its median resummation. The solution of median resummed form gives physical Borel-Ecalle resummed results, as we show explicitly in quantum deformed double- and triple- well potentials. Despite the fact that instantons are finite action, for generic quantum deformation, they do not contribute to the energy spectrum at leading order in semi-classics. For certain quantized quantum deformations, where the alignment of levels to all order in perturbation theory occurs, instantons contribute to the spectrum. If deformation parameter is not properly quantized, their effect disappears, but higher order effects in semi-classics survive. In this sense, we classify saddle contributions as fading and robust. Finally, for quantum deformed triple-well potential, we demonstrate the P/NP relation, by computing period integrals and Mellin transform.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A mechanism for FIMPy baryogenesis

We present a simple mechanism which allows the simultaneous generation of the baryon asymmetry of the Universe along with its dark matter content. To this goal, we employ the out-of-equilibrium decays of heavy bath states into a feebly coupled dark matter particle and Standard Model charged fermions. These decays lead to dark matter production via the freeze-in mechanism and, assuming that they further violate $CP$ can generate a viable matter-antimatter asymmetry in the resonant regime. We illustrate this mechanism by studying a particular realisation of this general scenario, where the role of the heavy bath particles is played by $SU(3)_{\text{c}}\times SU(2)_{\text{L}}$-singlet vector-like fermions with a non-zero hypercharge and dark matter is identified with a gauge-singlet real scalar field. We show that in the context of this simple model the cosmological constraints for the dark matter abundance and the baryon asymmetry are satisfied for masses of heavy vector-like fermion states of a few TeV, potentially within reach of the High-Luminosity Run of the Large Hadron Collider. Dark matter, in turn, is predicted to be rather light, with a mass of a few keV.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bootstrapping#Quantum Physics#Ustc Icts Pcft
arxiv.org

Quantum Model-Discovery

Quantum computing promises to speed up some of the most challenging problems in science and engineering. Quantum algorithms have been proposed showing theoretical advantages in applications ranging from chemistry to logistics optimization. Many problems appearing in science and engineering can be rewritten as a set of differential equations. Quantum algorithms for solving differential equations have shown a provable advantage in the fault-tolerant quantum computing regime, where deep and wide quantum circuits can be used to solve large linear systems like partial differential equations (PDEs) efficiently. Recently, variational approaches to solving non-linear PDEs also with near-term quantum devices were proposed. One of the most promising general approaches is based on recent developments in the field of scientific machine learning for solving PDEs. We extend the applicability of near-term quantum computers to more general scientific machine learning tasks, including the discovery of differential equations from a dataset of measurements. We use differentiable quantum circuits (DQCs) to solve equations parameterized by a library of operators, and perform regression on a combination of data and equations. Our results show a promising path to Quantum Model Discovery (QMoD), on the interface between classical and quantum machine learning approaches. We demonstrate successful parameter inference and equation discovery using QMoD on different systems including a second-order, ordinary differential equation and a non-linear, partial differential equation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum Correlations in the Minimal Scenario

In the minimal scenario of quantum correlations, two parties can choose from two observables with two possible outcomes each. Probabilities are specified by four marginals and four correlations. The resulting four-dimensional convex body of correlations, denoted $\mathcal{Q}$, is fundamental for quantum information theory. It is here studied through the lens of convex algebraic geometry. We review and systematize what is known and add many details, visualizations, and complete proofs. A new result is that $\mathcal{Q}$ is isomorphic to its polar dual. The boundary of $\mathcal{Q}$ consists of three-dimensional faces isomorphic to elliptopes and sextic algebraic manifolds of exposed extreme points. These share all basic properties with the usual maximally CHSH-violating correlations. These patches are separated by cubic surfaces of non-exposed extreme points. We provide a trigonometric parametrization of all extreme points, along with their exposing Tsirelson inequalities and quantum models. All non-classical extreme points (exposed or not) are self-testing, i.e., realized by an essentially unique quantum model.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Systematic Methodology to Compute the Quantum Vulnerability Factors for Quantum Circuits

Quantum computing is one of the most promising technology advances of the latest years. Once only a conceptual idea to solve physics simulations, quantum computation is today a reality, with numerous machines able to execute quantum algorithms. One of the hardest challenges in quantum computing is reliability. Qubits are highly sensitive to noise, which can make the output useless. Moreover, lately it has been shown that superconducting qubits are extremely susceptible to external sources of faults, such as ionizing radiation. When adopted in large scale, radiation-induced errors are expected to become a serious challenge for qubits reliability. In this paper, we propose an evaluation of the impact of transient faults in the execution of quantum circuits. Inspired by the Architectural and Program Vulnerability Factors, widely adopted to characterize the reliability of classical computing architectures and algorithms, we propose the Quantum Vulnerability Factor (QVF) as a metric to measure the impact that the corruption of a qubit has on the circuit output probability distribution. First, we model faults based on the latest studies on real machines and recently performed radiation experiments. Then, we design a quantum fault injector, built over Qiskit, and characterize the propagation of faults in quantum circuits. We report the finding of more than 15,000,000 fault injections, evaluating the reliability of three quantum circuits and identifying the faults and qubits that are more likely than others to impact the output. With our results, we give guidelines on how to map the qubits in the real quantum computer to reduce the output error and to reduce the probability of having a radiation-induced corruption to modify the output. Finally, we compare the simulation results with experiments on physical quantum computers.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Coal creation mechanism uncovered

The mechanism behind one of the first stages of coal creation may not be what we thought it was, according to a team of researchers who found that microbes were responsible for coal formation and production of methane in these areas, which has implications for methane fuel recovery from some coal fields.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Kondo Effect in a Quantum Dot under Continuous Quantum Measurement

The backaction of quantum measurement on the Kondo effect in a quantum dot system is investigated by considering continuous projective measurement of singly occupied states of a quantum dot. We elucidate the qualitative feature of the Kondo effect under quantum measurement and determine effective Kondo temperature affected by the measurement. The Kondo resonance in the spectral function is suppressed when the measurement strength reaches the energy scale of the Kondo temperature without measurement. Through the spin susceptibility, we identify the generalized Kondo temperature under continuous quantum measurement. The measurement backaction changes the singularity in the spin susceptibility into a highly non-monotonic temperature dependence around the generalized Kondo temperature. The dependence of the generalized Kondo temperature on the measurement strength is quantitatively discussed.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Why quantum ‘utility’ should replace quantum advantage

A long-sought objective was to attain quantum “supremacy” — demonstrating that a quantum computer could solve a calculation that no traditional computer on Earth could do — without requiring a practical benefit. Google claimed to reach that goal with its landmark scientific paper in 2019, but IBM notably expressed skepticism....
SCIENCE
CU Boulder News & Events

A Magic Recipe for a Quantum Interferometer

Gravimetry, or the measurement of the strength of a gravitational field (or gravitational acceleration), has been of great interest to physicists since the 1600s. One of the most precise ways to measure gravitational acceleration is to use an atom interferometer. There are many different types of atom interferometers but so far all operate using uncorrelated atoms that are not entangled. To build the best one allowed in nature requires harnessing the power of quantum entanglement. However, making a quantum interferometer with entangled atoms is challenging. JILA Fellows Ana Maria Rey and James K. Thompson have published a paper in Physical Review Letters that discusses a new protocol that could make entangled quantum interferometers easier to produce and use.
SCIENCE
TechSpot

The State of Quantum Computing Systems

The Electronic Numerical Integrator Analyzer and Computer, or the ENIAC as it is commonly known, is a lasting product of the Second World War. It is generally credited with starting the modern computing age, even though its original purpose was much more computationally modest, intended as a ballistics calculator for WWII.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Portable Quantum Computing

For this article, I’m going to paraphrase the computer science definition of portability, and define the term as running quantum algorithms across different qubit technologies. For example, you can read this article whether your device is a smartphone or a desktop, whether your operating system is Windows or Linux, or whether you’re using Wi-Fi or data; it’s portable. In a similar vein, this article is about running quantum algorithms whether your qubits are photons, trapped ions, superconducting transmons, or what have you.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the positive mass theorem in general relativity and Lorentz covariance of the Dirac wave equation in quantum mechanics

The positive mass theorem in general relativity states that in an asymptotically flat spacetime, if the momentum--energy tensor is divergence-free and satisfies a dominant energy condition, then a total momentum--energy four-vector can be formed, of which the energy component is nonnegative. In this paper, we take the wave four-tensor of a plane light wave in free space as a counterexample to show that there is no guarantee that a total four-vector can be formed. Thus the theoretical framework for the positive mass theorem is flawed. In addition, it is also shown as well that the Lorentz covariance of Dirac wave equation is not compatible with Einstein mass--energy equivalence.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unbiased Risk Estimation in the Normal Means Problem via Coupled Bootstrap Techniques

We study a new method for estimating the risk of an arbitrary estimator of the mean vector in the classical normal means problem. The key idea is to generate two auxiliary data vectors, by adding two carefully constructed normal noise vectors to the original data vector. We then train the estimator of interest on the first auxiliary data vector and test it on the second. In order to stabilize the estimate of risk, we average this procedure over multiple draws of the synthetic noise. A key aspect of this coupled bootstrap approach is that it delivers an unbiased estimate of risk under no assumptions on the estimator of the mean vector, albeit for a slightly "harder" version of the original normal means problem, where the noise variance is inflated. We show that, under the assumptions required for Stein's unbiased risk estimator (SURE), a limiting version of the coupled bootstrap estimator recovers SURE exactly (with an infinitesimal auxiliary noise variance and infinite bootstrap samples). We also analyze a bias-variance decomposition of the error of our risk estimator, to elucidate the effects of the variance of the auxiliary noise and the number of bootstrap samples on the accuracy of the risk estimator. Lastly, we demonstrate that our coupled bootstrap risk estimator performs quite favorably in simulated experiments and in an image denoising example.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Randomized FIFO Mechanisms

We study the matching of jobs to workers in a queue, e.g. a ridesharing platform dispatching drivers to pick up riders at an airport. Under FIFO dispatching, the heterogeneity in trip earnings incentivizes drivers to cherry-pick, increasing riders' waiting time for a match and resulting in a loss of efficiency and reliability. We first present the direct FIFO mechanism, which offers lower-earning trips to drivers further down the queue. The option to skip the rest of the line incentivizes drivers to accept all dispatches, but the mechanism would be considered unfair since drivers closer to the head of the queue may have lower priority for trips to certain destinations. To avoid the use of unfair dispatch rules, we introduce a family of randomized FIFO mechanisms, which send declined trips gradually down the queue in a randomized manner. We prove that a randomized FIFO mechanism achieves the first best throughput and the second best revenue in equilibrium. Extensive counterfactual simulations using data from the City of Chicago demonstrate substantial improvements of revenue and throughput, highlighting the effectiveness of using waiting times to align incentives and reduce the variability in driver earnings.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Phys.org

Laser cooling for quantum gases

What does it mean when we say that something is extremely cold? A physicist's answer would be: this means that atoms and molecules barely move. For several decades now, physicists have been developing techniques to create such ultracold states of matter, using lasers to bring gasses into the regime where quantum mechanics reigns. In a new 'Insight' issue of Nature Physics, UvA-physicists describe the developments in this nearly motionless yet very exciting world.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Mechanism Design with Moral Bidders

A rapidly growing literature on lying in behavioral economics and psychology shows that individuals often do not lie even when lying maximizes their utility. In this work, we attempt to incorporate these findings into the theory of mechanism design. We consider players that have a preference for truth-telling and will only lie if their benefit from lying is sufficiently larger than the loss of the others. To accommodate such players, we introduce $\alpha$-moral mechanisms, in which the gain of a player from misreporting his true value, comparing to truth-telling, is at most $\alpha$ times the loss that the others incur due to misreporting.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An introduction to relative Calabi-Yau structures

These are notes taken by the second author for a series of three lectures by the first author on absolute and relative Calabi-Yau completions and Calabi-Yau structures given at the workshop of the International Conference on Representations of Algebras which was held online in November 2020. Such structures are relevant for (higher) representation theory as well as for the categorification of cluster algebras with coefficients. After a quick reminder on dg categories and their Hochschild and cyclic homologies, we present examples of absolute and relative Calabi-Yau completions (in the sense of Yeung). In many examples, these are related to higher preprojective algebras in the sense of Iyama-Oppermann. We conclude with the definition of relative (left and right) Calabi-Yau structures after Brav-Dyckerhoff.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy