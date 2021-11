After spending 20 years on death row, Oklahoma inmate Julius Jones will no longer face the prospect of execution, thanks to a surprise late intervention from Oklahoma's Republican governor Kevin Stitt. Jones, who has long claimed his innocence in the 1999 murder of Paul Howell that put him behind bars, will instead be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.So what happens now? For one thing, Jones likely won't be getting out of prison any time soon. He is out of legal appeals, and the governor's order halting the death sentence stipulates that Jones "shall never...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO