Alex Rodriguez Fiercely Shuts Down Romance Rumors With RHONY Alum Kelly Bensimon

The list of what David Ortiz is scared of probably isn’t too long, but you can put Jason Varitek on it. You probably remember Varitek shoving his glove in the face of Alex Rodriguez in 2004 when the Boston Red Sox were playing the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Bronson Arroyo hit Rodriguez with a pitch, which prompted Varitek to get in front of Rodriguez as he walked to first. Rodriguez could be seen spewing profanities before Varitek’s face shove prompted a benches-clearing brawl.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO