ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alex Rodriguez Fiercely Shuts Down Romance Rumors With RHONY Alum Kelly Bensimon

wvli927.com
 5 days ago

These romance rumors may have come out of...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Alex Rodriguez Has Reportedly Been Texting With a New Woman in the Public Eye

Alex Rodriguez is always an interesting subject when it comes to dating because we know he has a history of sliding into DMs (cough, cough, Madison LeCroy) and texting when he’s attracted to someone. His latest escapade might be a he-said, she-said story, but it also involves another famous face: Former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez helped cause Timberwolves to get fined by NBA

Alex Rodriguez’s tenure as part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves is not off to the best start, at least in the eyes of the league. The NBA announced on Monday that the Timberwolves had been fined $250,000 for violating league rules concerning practices/team activities outside the team’s home market. The fine...
NBA
NESN

Why David Ortiz Is ‘Scared’ To Ask Jason Varitek About Alex Rodriguez

The list of what David Ortiz is scared of probably isn’t too long, but you can put Jason Varitek on it. You probably remember Varitek shoving his glove in the face of Alex Rodriguez in 2004 when the Boston Red Sox were playing the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Bronson Arroyo hit Rodriguez with a pitch, which prompted Varitek to get in front of Rodriguez as he walked to first. Rodriguez could be seen spewing profanities before Varitek’s face shove prompted a benches-clearing brawl.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
New York Post

Timberwolves fined $250,000 over workout at Alex Rodriguez’s house

The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market. The violations occurred in September when the team organized activities around a dinner held at new minority...
NBA
WHAS 11

Pete Davidson Hints at Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors by Cracking a Joke

Pete Davidson knows the topic on everyone's minds. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian appeared on Monday's Late Night With Seth Meyers where the host quickly began to seemingly hint at the romance rumors Pete has sparked with Kim Kardashian West. "I want to address something. I feel like I...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhony

Comments / 0

Community Policy