Nintendo Indie World and Riot Forge have announced a special showcase presentation for Switch. The presentation is due to start on November 16th at 8AM PT, and will focus on several indie games that Riot Forge has cooking for Switch. This includes the upcoming Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, and presumably Ruined King: A League of Legends Story as well as Convergence: A League of Legends Story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO