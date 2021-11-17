Op-Ed: My Complicated Relationship with My Cell Phone

I start my week by getting up for an 8AM and making sure I stop at Blue Line for a large London Fog ten minutes before class, usually resulting in my arrival at LSP somewhere between 7:58 and 8:02. After class ends at 8:51 AM, I start the hunt for food, almost always relying on my microwavable Cinnamon Roll Quaker Oats — the best kind, without argument. When I finish with the whole ordeal it’s about 9:25 AM. Not only did I just share with you my morning routine and bizarre love for cinnamon instant oatmeal, but my intensely regimented schedule that is difficult to break. As the day continues, I find myself swallowed by meetings, homework, practices, you name it. Despite my best efforts, I can’t break the pattern. Even if I want to, I still find myself following a self-fulfilling process, doing what I’ve always done out of comfort or because I feel like I do not have any other options.

STARBUCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO