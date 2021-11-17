ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Op-Ed: My Complicated Relationship with My Cell Phone

By About Us
the-college-reporter.com
 5 days ago

My relationship with my cellphone is a double-edged sword. When I am totally connected and fully accessible online, it seems as though I am switched off and inaccessible to those in my physical presence: In order to be fully present to those I am spatially near, I must disconnect from those...

www.the-college-reporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
hebronhawkeye.com

Opinion: My experience, benefits of decreased phone use

It feels impossible to introduce my reduced phone use challenge without a trite declaration: I am deeply attached to my phone and the world it connects me to. I have been enthralled by the boundless scope of entertainment the internet offers, like most of Gen Z — a demographic that clocked an average nine hours a day in front of screens throughout 2020.
CELL PHONES
selmasun.com

Opinion: Cell phones in schools

It is no secret that schools have fights. This is not a Selma High School or Dallas County phenomena. It happens all across the state, nationwide and beyond. While researching to write this, I read an article addressing this issue that was focused on school systems in Australia and New Zealand. As I speak with colleagues far and near, they too have seen a rise in fights as we have all come back to school after the most challenging, unprecedented school year ever.
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fomo
the-college-reporter.com

Op-Ed: The Case for Impulsivity

I start my week by getting up for an 8AM and making sure I stop at Blue Line for a large London Fog ten minutes before class, usually resulting in my arrival at LSP somewhere between 7:58 and 8:02. After class ends at 8:51 AM, I start the hunt for food, almost always relying on my microwavable Cinnamon Roll Quaker Oats — the best kind, without argument. When I finish with the whole ordeal it’s about 9:25 AM. Not only did I just share with you my morning routine and bizarre love for cinnamon instant oatmeal, but my intensely regimented schedule that is difficult to break. As the day continues, I find myself swallowed by meetings, homework, practices, you name it. Despite my best efforts, I can’t break the pattern. Even if I want to, I still find myself following a self-fulfilling process, doing what I’ve always done out of comfort or because I feel like I do not have any other options.
STARBUCKS
MindBodyGreen

The Surprising Ways My Nighttime CBD Gummy Improved My Relationship To Work

Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. I've always been the kind of person who has to believe in the work they do. I've always needed a job that aligns with my own values, or else my motivation is essentially MIA. But when I feel like my work is connected to making a difference in the world? Sky's the limit on ambition.
LIFESTYLE
Hot 107.9

Asking For A Friend: I Found Flirty Message In My Man Phone

In case you missed it, today on the show with Headkrack, Lore’l, and Angie Ange we enlisted the help of our fans to help our girl,  who said she found text messages in her boyfriends phone while trying to plan a surprise birthday party for him. Her man says the woman he was texting is […]
YOUTUBE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
Complex

‘Where We About to Eat At’ Viral Star Antwain Fowler Dies at 6

Antwain Fowler, the 6-year-old internet personality who went viral for asking “where we about to eat at?,” has died, according to his official Instagram page. The young man, who captivated thousands with his hilarious clips-turned-Twitter-reactions, was filmed in the hospital by his mother China over the last few months. It is unclear what Antwain died from, but he’s been battling autoimmune enteropathy, a condition that inhibits the body’s ability to absorb nutrition, since 2015, according to a GoFundMe page.
CELEBRITIES
Android Central

How to use the Direct My Call feature on a Google Pixel phone

Like call screening, Direct My Call is a new Pixel 6 exclusive feature that really makes Google Assistant fell like an assistant. Direct My Call will listen to a phone tree (Press 1 for yadda yadda, press 2 for more yaddas) and print out the options for you on the screen. Then you can just tap the option you want and the phone will enter the number for you. This is handy for two reasons. First, you get the options literally spelled out for you on the screen. Second, you don't have to try to remember what each option was. Here's how to use that feature.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy