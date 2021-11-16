LETTER: Poll: Many think there was election fraud

Election polling has long been a polarizing fixture of political reporting, with many dissatisfied with the accuracy of the methodology. In the 2021 election, polling failed to predict the close race that unfolded for the New Jersey governor’s seat, causing many within the polling profession to question the surveys’ effectiveness. Director of the Fox News Decision Desk Arnon Mishkin joins to discuss why he believes polling in the U.S. is not broken, but we are not properly interpreting the story being told by the data. He explains the problems with horse race questions in polling surveys, how poll numbers can influence fundraising and turnout in an election, and he interprets what recent Fox polls tell us about public perception of the Biden administration ahead of 2022.

ELECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO