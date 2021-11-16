ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

LETTER: Poll: Many think there was election fraud

 8 days ago

Many invectives have come at people who voice concern of voter fraud in the past presidential election. A recent poll by Rasmussen Reports about this subject was just released. The question: “How likely is it that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential...

wcbi.com

Area voters took to the polls for runoff election

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Area voters are taking care of some unfinished business today. A handful of special elections earlier in the month resulted in run-offs. Voters in Noxubee, Winston, Kemper, and Lauderdale Counties will choose between optometrist Minh Duong against Shuqualak attorney Rod Hickman for State Senate. In...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Axios

2. Axios-Ipsos poll: Republicans lose trust in elections

Republicans' confidence in elections has plummeted since the 2020 election while Democrats' confidence actually rose, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll. Why it matters: A year before the 2022 midterm elections, the survey offers new evidence of how significantly Donald Trump's false claims that the election was stolen from him have eroded trust in the system among his base.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
cheddar.com

Maryland Democrats Eyeing GOP Redistricting Shutout

Heading into 2022, the eyes of political nerds like us are fixed on statehouses across the country. State legislatures are in the process of taking the data from the 2020 census and using it to draw new congressional districts. The process has major implications for midterms, as Republicans could retake the majority just by gerrymandering enough seats into their column. In Maryland, state level Democrats are considering several maps, one of which would completely draw out the only Republican from the state in Congress. Bruce DePuyt, senior reporter at Maryland Matters, and Helen Brewer, legal analyst at Princeton's Electoral Innovation Lab, join Cheddar Politics to discuss.
MARYLAND STATE
Newsbug.info

LETTER: Election integrity is a core issue

As a 29-year resident, Jasper County is my home. I served as a precinct committeeman for more than 10 years, and for several of those years as vice chairman of the Jasper County Republican Central Committee (JCRCC). During the Oct. 7 JCRCC meeting, I attempted to open a discussion about...
JASPER COUNTY, IN
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Poll: Majority of Republicans falsely believe Arizona ‘audit’ found fraud

A majority of Republican respondents in a recent poll wrongly believe that the so-called “audit” of the 2020 election in Maricopa county definitely or probably found evidence of fraud. Monmouth University polled 811 people across the United States earlier this month, asking a series of questions about the state of...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Should Election Polls Be Cancelled?

Election polling has long been a polarizing fixture of political reporting, with many dissatisfied with the accuracy of the methodology. In the 2021 election, polling failed to predict the close race that unfolded for the New Jersey governor’s seat, causing many within the polling profession to question the surveys’ effectiveness. Director of the Fox News Decision Desk Arnon Mishkin joins to discuss why he believes polling in the U.S. is not broken, but we are not properly interpreting the story being told by the data. He explains the problems with horse race questions in polling surveys, how poll numbers can influence fundraising and turnout in an election, and he interprets what recent Fox polls tell us about public perception of the Biden administration ahead of 2022.
ELECTIONS
knoxfocus.com

Local elections, national polls

I don’t believe I have ever heard of anything that is more ridiculous or anything that would make people angrier than paying illegal immigrants $450,000 each. Former Democratic Congressman Harold Ford Jr. said on Fox News on Nov. 7 that if the democrats let this go through, it would be very hard for them to defend the 50 or 60 House Seats that would be closely contested.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kalb.com

Live from the polls for Nov. 13 election

We spoke with Jay Scott and Catherine Davidson on the night of the Nov. 13 election. Scott won the race for Police Juror - District 1 in Rapides Parish. Davidson will be in a runoff with Lizzie Felter on Dec. 11 for the Alexandria City Council District 4 seat. Will...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Democratic polling ahead of 2022 election season

Recent polling shows the Democratic Party in trouble as it heads into midterm election season. Tim Boyum takes a closer look at the latest polling with Tom Jensen with Public Policy Polling and Mitch Kokai with John Locke Foundation.
ELECTIONS
Laredo Morning Times

CBS host shuts down Senator Ted Cruz on air for voter fraud comments

CBS moderator for Face The Nation Margaret Brennan shot down Ted Cruz on air after the Texas senator discussed fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Despite there being no evidence of voter fraud, Cruz told Brennan during the November 22 broadcast that he believes there wouldn't be questions about the integrity of the election if officials would have had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Rittenhouse acquittal tightens the political vise for Biden

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Mandate wrong on many counts

Like many, I am vaccinated and have had the booster shot. But as a veteran who has served to help keep American freedoms, I am opposed to President Biden's executive order mandating COVID shots for workers of private employers who have more than 100 employees. I don't know where that magic number came from, as it seems a smaller employer with five infected employees can still do damage.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Welsh elections: Campus polling stations for young voters

Some schools are to become early polling stations in an effort to get more young people voting in May's council elections. It comes a day after a new report called for urgent action to engage young people in politics. Votes for 16 and 17-year-olds in local and Senedd elections were...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Democrats not deterred by threats the GOP will strip them of committee assignments after Gosar vote

Democratic House members seem largely unbothered by the prospect that they might lose their committee assignments if Republicans take back the House of Representatives.The threat came after Democrats – along with two Republicans – voted to censure Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona and strip him of his committees. Democrats voted after Mr Gosar shared a clip from the anime Attack on Titan that was doctored to show a character with Mr Gosar’s face killing a character with Rep Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s head.In response, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to strip Democratic members of their committees should they...
