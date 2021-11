As a Black woman who has worked in Corporate America for my entire professional career, I have oftentimes had to downplay my Blackness. From altering my 4C textured hair to code-switching to always having to work harder than everyone else to receive a fraction of recognition, I have faced my fair share of discomfort to make others comfortable. Then, when I am finally given the space to be unapologetic in my Blackness, I am having to explain the intricacies of Black culture so that my non-Black counterparts can feel some sort of inclusion. Never mind the fact that very few return the favor and some go to great lengths to see that I am not included.

