ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Hidden Tower

By Olivia Mazza
hhsherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a tower that is hidden away behind a road cut off, through a forest with a dirt trail being the last thing you can follow to get you to the tower, decrepit and decayed, littered with needles and abandoned with graffiti its stowed away, a husk of its former...

hhsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
lafayetteco.gov

Hidden stories along Coal Creek

As we walk or bike along Coal Creek in Lafayette, we often pass natural wonders and subtle signs of our area’s human history without even knowing they are there! But, this stream corridor has an amazing story to tell – one of pioneers and coal mines; wildlife and ancient rocks; waterways; farming; stagecoach stops; and much more. This leisurely 3-mile walk, led by naturalist, Martin Ogle, begins and ends at the S. Public Road Trailhead on Coal Creek. For more information and to RSVP (required) please contact Martin Ogle.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Telegraph

The otherworldly cave that was hidden for thousands of years

I didn’t know what the colour blue really looked like until September this year. I had an idea from seeing, you know, the sky, blueberries, the Greek national flag and so forth. But it was only when the sun projected a heavenly beam into the cool waters in Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave that I witnessed blue in its truest, Platonic form.
LIFESTYLE
scottsdale.org

Hidden in the Hills the biggest yet

Hidden in the Hills this year will celebrate two landmarks: the 25th anniversary of the art walk and a return to normalcy. After last year’s celebration was scaled down following CDC guidelines, the 2021 festival has expanded to include a whopping 191 artists from North Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Carefree who will be displaying art across 45 studios.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower
ncstatecollege.edu

Tower Technician

Tower technicians install, maintain, and repair towers and related systems such as antennas, microwave dishes, and lighting systems. They also perform routine inspections and tests while practicing safety at all levels. Ground tasks are performed either on the ground or below a specified height. Tower tasks are performed on the tower and require climbing skills. The program is intended to provide the student with the necessary knowledge and hands-on skills required for an entry level telecommunication position.
HEALTH SERVICES
Atlas Obscura

Gilnockie Tower

The name Gilnockie is from the Scottish Gaelic Geal Cnocan, which means “Little White Hill.” Gilnockie Tower sits in what was once referred to as the “Debatable Lands” because it was unclear who ruled over them. The simple pele tower built from rubble stands five stories tall. Gilnockie Tower was...
U.K.
mocoshow.com

Remembering Tower Records in Rockville

After filing for bankruptcy in 2004 due to the collapse of physical album sales and the rise of digital music, Tower Records closed its Rockville location just after the holiday shopping season in 2006, 15 years ago this December. The beloved chain was more than just a record store. In...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WKRG

Best power tower

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Power towers are a staple in every commercial gym, and for a good reason. You can use them to perform a wide range of bodyweight exercises for toning and building muscle mass. You can work out almost every upper body muscle on a power tower without the need for any other pieces of equipment. And, with the addition of resistance bands, you can also use them to target leg muscles.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
mountainliving.com

Experience This Hidden Caribbean Retreat

Recently, this hidden retreat featuring The Luxury Division of Pella’s Duratherm all wood windows and doors was featured in Architectural Digest. The private estate, set against the backdrop of a remote Dominican Republic coastline, is a three-building series of avant-garde structures. Commissioned by a “New York City couple with wellness...
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Caboose Transformed Into a Tiny House

There lots of tiny house projects that came to life after transforming industrial spaces or storage units into livable spaces. Many times, grain silos have found a new purpose in life and became stunning tiny homes with a warm atmosphere. This next tiny home is inside of another surprising space,...
CARS
heraldcourier.com

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $275,000

Bring your vision and your contractor! This fixer-upper in the desirable Westwood neighborhood is convenient to downtown Abingdon and Bristol. With more than 3200 square feet, this home boasts Southern charm and a great layout! Inside, the foyer welcomes you with a traditional staircase featuring wainscoting. The main level offers a spacious living room and an oversized eat-in kitchen that opens onto a family room. Two additional rooms on the main level provide the option for bedrooms, an office, or playroom! Upstairs you will find four large bedrooms and an additional 1.5 bathrooms. (There are a total of six rooms that could be used as bedrooms, but the septic is on file as a four bedroom.) The unfinished basement offers a laundry area, garage, and ample space for future expansion. Outside, the large lot is home to an in-ground pool. THIS HOME WILL NOT QUALIFY FOR TRADITIONAL FINANCING. DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BRING THIS FIXER-UPPER BACK TO LIFE!
ABINGDON, VA
Cecil Daily

Mount America: A hidden gem for veterans

NOTTINGHAM, PA — When George and Michelle Turak purchased their property in 1999, little did they know it would become a haven for veterans, active duty and Gold Star families and a place to celebrate patriotism and love of country. Long about 2009 a friend of George’s, upon seeing the...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
visitcentralflorida.org

Holidays at Bok Tower Gardens

Holidays at Bok Tower Gardens is an annual celebration and features over a month of special activities and events for all ages. In 2021, these special events will take place between November 25 – January 2. Bok Tower Gardens is open on Thanksgiving Day as well as Christmas Day. Holidays...
FESTIVAL
qchron.com

Whitestone: hidden suburbia

Whitestone is a quiet, residental community that has been neatly sandwiched between its namesake bridge and the Throgs Neck since the latter opened in 1957, but it once was known as a bustling spot popularized by movie stars and the famous. The list of notable people who once lived in...
MANHATTAN, NY
ArchDaily

A Hidden House / Engel Architecten

Text description provided by the architects. In the wooded and accidental surroundings of Nijmegen, a modest city in the eastern part of the Netherlands lies a beautifully hidden plot, hardly visible from the street. An ideal place to live. At the end of 2016, Engel Architects was approached by the owner, a young family from Nijmegen, with the request to design their dream house here. It had to be a modern house but one with a warm feeling, to be relatively large but feel modest.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy