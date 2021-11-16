Holyoke Spirit Week is Here

Entering his first year in The Downey Legend, Eliseo Payan, 12, an extroverted and outgoing individual who enjoys making jokes, talking to people, and lightening the mood, Payan is ready to put his best effort into what he loves most; photography. Photography instantly became one of his passions as he was able to capture the environment around him and turn it into art. Though photography is one of his passions, he also enjoys many other hobbies, such as painting, singing, and acting. Although he is unsure of his major, he strives to go to college and get a career with as much creative freedom as possible to express and explore his creativity.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO