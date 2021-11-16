LETTER: Our southern border crisis is being ignored

Graphic designed by Evan Brooks. It has been almost a year since Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States. Since then, the image of our country to the world has changed, the state of our economy has evolved and how this country addresses COVID-19 has shifted. Biden is no longer the mildly popular president he was when he entered the office, and the United States is no longer seen as a complete failure in terms of its COVID-19 response by the rest of the world. A lot has changed in the year since the presidential election, but where do we currently stand?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO