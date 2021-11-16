ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Our southern border crisis is being ignored

 8 days ago

I read my last letter, when I said "I hate Biden" and I felt bad. My Mom and Dad said to never say that. I have thought what would be better. Those who would follow are just as bad, so I came...

LETTER: Biden administration tells truth about COVID

We have learned from evidence released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis that officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were pressured by Trump administration officials to alter scientific guidance and were prevented from communicating directly with the public. In February of 2020,...
Daily Republic

The Right Stuff: Is ignorance being cured by facts?

For years now I have used the phrase ignorance is curable by facts. Frankly, I am beginning to question this. So, let’s take a quick look. We’ve had 10 months of the Biden/Harris regime on display where implementation of unnecessary big government spending is coupled with dubious decisions and reinstated questionable people from the previous Obama/Biden regime. The Democrat Socialist Progressive People Party, aka the Democratic Party, has implemented this agenda they seem to hold so dear regardless of historical proof notwithstanding.
yoursun.com

LETTER: Letter contained many untruths about election

There were so many untruths in the Nov. 20 letter in the Daily Sun titled, "Poll: Many think there was election fraud," it's hard to know where first to respond. But let's try. The writer claimed that in Arizona in 2020, some 5,000 people voted in multiple counties. This is...
Quad

An Open Letter: The State Of Our Nation

Graphic designed by Evan Brooks. It has been almost a year since Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States. Since then, the image of our country to the world has changed, the state of our economy has evolved and how this country addresses COVID-19 has shifted. Biden is no longer the mildly popular president he was when he entered the office, and the United States is no longer seen as a complete failure in terms of its COVID-19 response by the rest of the world. A lot has changed in the year since the presidential election, but where do we currently stand?
Washington Examiner

Another month of failure on the southern border

More than 164,000 migrants were arrested after illegally crossing the southern border this October. That is more than twice the number arrested in October last year, and it is an all-time high for the month of October. But President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas thinks that’s A-OK. Asked...
Worthington Daily Globe

Letter: It's criminal that government ignores fiscal sanity

President Biden and John Kerry arrive in Scotland for the climate meeting in their extra long caravan of gas guzzling limos. Of course, the world’s worst polluters were not there and will not abide by the rhetoric anyway. The message for you and me: Shut up and pay your taxes,...
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Blunders in foreign policy, border

Former Obama Secretary of State Robert Gates said that Joe Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy issue for 40 years! President Obama, whose remarks about Biden will be adjusted for the family newspaper, said "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to [fudge] things up!" It should come as no surprise that Biden is incompetent.
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
thecut.com

Say Hello to President Kamala Harris

I suppose it’s fitting that this is the way America got its first woman president — not with an election, but with an ass exam. Today, Joe Biden had a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and needed to undergo anesthesia. So while he was sleeping with a tube up his butt, the power of the presidency was temporarily transferred to Vice-President Kamala Harris. Countries like New Zealand, Germany, Finland, Costa Rica, Thailand, and Denmark have all had female leaders at least once for quite some time now. But hell, yeah, madam (acting) president.
yoursun.com

LETTER: Steube ignored benefits for all Floridians

Thanks to President Biden’s persistence and commitment to bipartisanship, the recently enacted “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” will put in place much needed work on our infrastructure. The legislation includes many issues with direct impact on Florida, such as funds for environmental remediation and flood prevention. Representative Greg Steube of...
