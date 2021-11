If you are like me, you would abolish Daylight Savings Time. Daylight saving means shorter days and less exposure to sunlight. Although we are technically gaining an hour, it can throw our entire system off. When the sun starts to set around 4:30 and it gets cold, it can be hard to handle. However, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and parts of Arizona do not change their clocks at all. There have been proposals to do away with daylight savings altogether in our area but so far, we are still changing our clocks every fall and spring. On the bright side, the sun rises earlier which is good for early birds and morning commuters.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO