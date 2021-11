DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The traditional lighting of the St. Mary's Christmas star in Decatur is nearly here!. The lighting of the star on top of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is about honoring and memorializing loved ones and members of the community. The public can donate and honor their loved one by clicking here or calling the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Foundation at (217)464-2520.

DECATUR, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO