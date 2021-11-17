ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa Crews Knock Down Fire at Concord Auto Repair Shop

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Fire units were at the scene of a commercial fire in Concord Tuesday night that crews have knocked down, according to authorities.

The fire at an auto repair shop on Detroit Avenue  at Walters Way was first reported by the ConFire Twitter account around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Less than 10 minutes later, fire officials were reporting that the fire had been knocked down. However with multiple units on the scene, residents were asked to avoid the area.

Concord police tweeted that westbound Monument Boulevard had been shut down at Walters Way. Traffic was being affected in the busy commute corridor.

By around 7:15 p.m., Concord police confirmed that all lanes of Monument Boulevard had reopened.

So far there have been no reports on what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

