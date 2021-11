The first time I ever wrote something with the intent of sharing it beyond the classroom was through 4-H. I grew up in a small town in northern Kentucky, right across the river from Cincinnati, Ohio. In both fifth and sixth grades, I earned a blue ribbon in the local 4-H speech competition and even got to compete regionally. I chose and researched my subject, wrote notes on index cards and practiced my delivery with the intent of engaging and educating an audience. It was one of my most impactful experiences as a young person. It taught me that I not only enjoy researching, but I also enjoy sharing what I’ve learned.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO