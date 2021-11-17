Capitol Weekly Podcast: Redistricting – Draft Maps… or are they?

Every ten years in the year after the US Census is taken the City must adjust its ward and precinct boundaries based upon population shifts and changes in the state legislative district boundaries. A Public Hearing will be held and the first consideration of the Ordinance that sets forth the proposed boundaries will be presented to City Council during tomorrow evening’s Committee of the Whole Meeting. The new boundaries reflect the underlying state law criteria; for example, contiguousness, compactness, and following state legislative district boundaries. City GIS staff has done a great job implementing the nonpartisan rules.

