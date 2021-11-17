NWS: Historic 6 tornadoes struck Long Island on Saturday

A total of six tornadoes struck Long Island Saturday, an all-time daily record for the region.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a fifth and sixth tornado hit in North Bellport and the Hampton Bays area, respectively.

The four other tornadoes that touched down on Long Island were in the Shirley and Manorville area, the Woodmere area, Remsenberg to Westhampton and East Islip to Oakdale.

The six tornadoes were also the first ever recorded on Long Island in November.

Severe damages were reported, but no injuries were reported thus far.