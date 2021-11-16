Why the College Football Playoff committee kept Michigan ranked ahead of MSU

Let the controversy continue.

The College Football Playoff committee has said they emphasize head-to-head wins, which is why Oregon is ranked ahead of Ohio State, thanks to the Week 2 matchup and result. However, last week, and again this week, the committee has ranked Michigan ahead of Michigan State, despite the head-to-head loss.

CFP chair Gary Barta explained on Tuesday night to ESPN’s Rece Davis why there’s such a discrepancy, and he continued to say that, regardless of the Wolverines’ loss, the maize and blue look to be the more complete team between Michigan and MSU.

“Well, Rece, head to head is certainly one of the criteria we use, being evaluated. In Oregon-Ohio State’s case, Oregon has been playing terrific football as of late,” Barta said. “They won the other day at Washington State. Ohio State is playing some of the best offense in the country. They had a nice win against Purdue, a convincing win against Purdue. When it comes down to those two, the fact that Oregon went to Ohio State and beat them in the Horseshoe is — when the vote came down again this week, that’s where the vote came out.

“With Michigan-Michigan State, we met a week ago, we talked about Michigan being a more complete team. Since then, another game has been played. Michigan State looked good against Maryland. Michigan came from behind and won on the road at Penn State. Every week, 13 people recast their votes. And so when the votes were cast this week, that’s how it came out — Oregon ahead of Ohio State and Michigan ahead of Michigan State.”

Certainly, this draws the ire of Spartans fans and the praise of the Wolverine faithful. But Barta took it a step further, noting that Michigan looks better overall, ranks better statistically, and that the final outcome of that game in Week 9 isn’t indicative of which team is better, in the committee’s eyes.

“Set aside watching the games, though that’s certainly a part of it,” Barta said. “But statistically in just about every category, offensively and defensively, Michigan comes out on top over Michigan State.

“Again, it is certainly understood and considered that Michigan State beat Michigan, but at the end of the day, the committee added another game this week and the committee decided that Michigan is still needing to be ranked ahead of Michigan State.”

In the end, it doesn’t really matter. Both Michigan and MSU hold their own fates in their hands.

While the Wolverines play Maryland on Saturday and Ohio State the next week, Michigan State has two tough tests remaining — at Ohio State this week before hosting Penn State in the regular-season finale. In terms of making it to the College Football Playoff, if both teams win out, MSU will have the extra data point by earning a berth to the Big Ten championship game.