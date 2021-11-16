ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil edges above $81 though IEA cautions the rally may soon end

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil rose above $81/bbl in New York as investors waited to see whether the U.S. will release crude from emergency reserves to cool prices. WTI rose 0.6 per cent to US$81.37/bbl at 10:10 a.m. London time. Brent increased 0.7...

AFP

Strategic oil reserves likely temporary fix for US inflation woes

With inflation surging ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, US President Joe Biden has drawn on the seldom-used Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat rising oil prices that have fueled the recent spike. Fifty million barrels of US crude will be dumped on the market, along with undisclosed contributions from China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. However analysts say markets may view the coordinated initiative as symbolic and its impact may be short lived, since oil supply is tight worldwide and major producers in OPEC have only gradually restored production cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Joe Biden
Reuters

U.S. to announce oil release as soon as Tuesday -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with several other countries as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources. The Biden administration has asked a wide range of...
jwnenergy.com

Oil steadies as traders assess prospect of stockpile release

Oil steadied after four weeks of losses as traders weighed the chance that the U.S., China and Japan will tap national crude reserves as concerns over accelerating inflation intensify. Futures in New York traded near $76 a barrel after losing almost six per cent last week. President Joe Biden has...
jwnenergy.com

Enbridge pipeline is ‘critical’ for U.S. needs, propane CEO says

Losing Line 5, an oil and propane pipeline that the governor of Michigan is trying to shut, would impose a significant constraint on U.S. energy supplies, according to the boss of fuel supplier Suburban Propane Partners LP. “I think it’s a very misguided thought that we can do without the...
jwnenergy.com

Energy crisis gives oilsands producers windfall for green projects

The global energy crisis that many blame on efforts to move away from fossil fuels is actually giving new momentum to the shift to renewables in Canada, according to some of the bankers helping oilsands producers navigate that transition. That’s because, for all the doubt that’s been cast on the...
jwnenergy.com

Oil edges higher as bargain hunters swoop into the market

Oil rose in choppy trade as recent declines below $80 lured some investors back for bargains while the market waited to see whether the U.S. would match China’s plans to release strategic reserves. Futures in New York closed up 0.8 per cent on Thursday. Buyers were attracted by lower prices...
Reuters

IEA lifts 2022 average crude oil price assumption to $79.40/bbl

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday upped its average Brent crude oil price assumption for 2022 to $79.40 a barrel, but predicted a rally may ease off as prices that hit a three-year high last month push up global production. The Paris-based IEA said...
jwnenergy.com

Oil dips from six-week low with China working on reserve release

Oil edged lower, extended declines from a six-week low, as China said that it’s carrying out work on a release of crude from strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate declined 0.6 per cent, after earlier falling as much as 1.6 per cent. The move suggests the world’s two biggest oil consumers are willing to work together to keep a lid on energy costs. It follows a virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping earlier this week in which energy supplies were discussed.
jwnenergy.com

World's No. 1 oil exporter lures ESG investors with green bonds

With the biggest member of the world’s No. 1 oil cartel readying its first-ever green bond, sustainable investors are debating what to make of it. Saudi Arabia’s plan to enter the market for green bonds marks a watershed moment. Some investors say it represents an encouraging step for the oil-addicted Gulf state to plot a path away from fossil fuels. Others are asking for credible evidence the debt will genuinely be green. The upshot, though, is that the biggest oil exporter on the planet is likely to find plenty of buyers for a bond it says will be climate friendly.
KX News

Oil output up 1 percent above originally forecasted for September

The Director’s Cut report on oil and gas production for the state was released Tuesday. According to the Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms, the output of oil for September was up about one-half percent, meaning the month was about 1 percent above the amount that had been originally forecasted. The price per barrel was […]
jwnenergy.com

Scale of oil’s swing to surplus is Next Year’s big market puzzle

The oil market is about to swing into a healthy supply surplus if the world's big international energy forecasters are to be believed. The scale of that shift – so critical to what the price of crude does next – is heavily dependent on something that leading producer countries have collectively failed to do time and time again in recent months: pump as much as they're supposed to.
jwnenergy.com

Oil dips as traders mull potential strategic-reserve releases

Oil traded near $80 with the market’s gaze still centered on the chances of the U.S. and China tapping their strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.7 per cent, paring its earlier loss. During a virtual summit this week, the U.S. asked China to release oil reserves, the South China Morning Post reported. Beijing is open to the request but hasn’t committed to specific actions, it said. President Joe Biden is seeking to quell discontent over rising fuel costs.
rigzone.com

Rosneft Sees Oil Edging to $120

Global oil prices may rise to as high as $120. Global oil prices may rise to as high as $120 by the middle of next year as the ability of OPEC+ to meet demand is at risk from under-investments and sanctions, according to a Rosneft PJSC executive. “Today OPEC+ countries...
