ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

5 Song Rhyming Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them

By in The Weekly Jason Blume
bmi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew listeners would be able tell you where rhymes most often occur in songs. But after a lifetime of listening, they can sense something is wrong when the rhymes are not in the expected places. While there are no rules in songwriting, most popular songs incorporate rhymes in specific places. Let’s...

www.bmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
bmi.com

How to Place Outside Songs

At a recent songwriters’ workshop, prior to critiquing a song from each participant, I asked the writers to let me know their intention or their hope for their song. For example, are they a recording artist and are planning to record and release the song themselves? Are they intending to pitch it to pop artists? Country artists? R&B artists? If so, which ones do they think would be a good fit? Or are they hoping to place the song in a television show or movie? This information allows me to better assess if the writers are achieving what they intended.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhyme#Your Songs#Popular Songs#Pitfalls
bmi.com

BMI Indie Spotlight: Winter, Pt. 1

The holidays are here, and it’s a time to give thanks and take inventory of the things we love. As 2021 draws to a close, we continue to be thankful for the impeccable artistry and unparalleled work of our indie affiliates—so much so that we’re bringing you an extra, all-original edition of the Indie Spotlight to round out what has been a most wonderful year of indie music. Kicking off part one of this two-part edition is BEAM, an out-of-this-world talent who is quickly becoming a leader in the industry, followed by Annika Bennett, whose EP, Only Emotion, put her on the map and took her all over it this year. With his kaleidoscopic, easy-like-SUNDAYS sound, Nate Mercereau keeps it going, with vaultboy coming next to explain that sometimes, music actually is “rocket science.” Our final two features are the GRAMMY-winning POINTS, who is doing what he’s gotta do, and Windser, whose hit with Macklemore, “Next Year,” is already lighting up playlists this year.
MUSIC
bmi.com

Breathing Life into Your Recordings

Working completely “in the box”—i.e., using a laptop or other software-base system—certainly has its merits, particularly if your space lacks adequate isolation and you’d rather keep your sounds to yourself. There’s only one problem—your recordings are likely to lack the kind of dimension you often hear on older records that used larger rooms, real effects and multiple musicians playing at the same time. While you could easily rectify a case of the dries using sampled reverbs and the like, from time to time there’s nothing like going for the real thing. Here we offer some practical tips for breathing life back into your recorded work, from cutting foundation tracks live, using a small PA while recording to replicate the feel of a rehearsal room or soundstage, or even just pumping some of your boxed tracks through a speaker after the fact to add some analog-style warmth to the finished product.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Beatles Work Out ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ and George Ribs Paul in New ‘Get Back’ Clip

The Beatles work through an early version of “I’ve Got a Feeling” in the first full clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.  Though the clip lasts just over a minute, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one aspect of the group’s creative process. Paul McCartney leads the rest of the band through a rough version of the track, ad-libbing lyrics and calling out chord changes, while George Harrison tinkers with guitar licks and John Lennon throws out some other melody options. The best part of the clip, however, comes at the very end. As the camera captures Lennon...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
realitytitbit.com

Are Myrla and Johnny dating after Married at First Sight?

Myrla Feria was coupled up with Gil, while Johnny Lam saw Bao walk towards him at the altar on Married at First Sight. That’s all changed…. The daring show, which sees complete strangers get married the first time they lay eyes on each other, didn’t match Myrla and Johnny together.
RELATIONSHIPS
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy