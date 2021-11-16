5 Song Rhyming Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them

The holidays are here, and it’s a time to give thanks and take inventory of the things we love. As 2021 draws to a close, we continue to be thankful for the impeccable artistry and unparalleled work of our indie affiliates—so much so that we’re bringing you an extra, all-original edition of the Indie Spotlight to round out what has been a most wonderful year of indie music. Kicking off part one of this two-part edition is BEAM, an out-of-this-world talent who is quickly becoming a leader in the industry, followed by Annika Bennett, whose EP, Only Emotion, put her on the map and took her all over it this year. With his kaleidoscopic, easy-like-SUNDAYS sound, Nate Mercereau keeps it going, with vaultboy coming next to explain that sometimes, music actually is “rocket science.” Our final two features are the GRAMMY-winning POINTS, who is doing what he’s gotta do, and Windser, whose hit with Macklemore, “Next Year,” is already lighting up playlists this year.

