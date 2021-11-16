ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the history of student vaccination mandates means for school COVID vaccine rules

By Anya Kamenetz
usf.edu
 5 days ago

The vaccination of 5- to 11-year-olds against COVID-19 is well underway. California has become the first state to announce that it will add this vaccine to its list of shots that are required for all schoolchildren, and a handful of districts around the country are making similar moves. NPR's Anya Kamenetz...

health.wusf.usf.edu

ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
State
California State
Person
Salk
Person
Anya Kamenetz
news4sanantonio.com

With COVID vaccine rules halted, what is next for the case and cities?

SAN ANTONIO - President Joe Biden’s vaccination regulations have been halted for now and experts said this is a process that could take some time to resolve. The President had announced the new COVID vaccine rules on Thursday. Two days later The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily halted the requirements. This comes after more than two dozen states pushed back against the mandate, including Texas.
PLANetizen

CDC: Time to Rethink Herd Immunity

“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
KCRA.com

Hundreds protest school COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the California Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of demonstrators descended on California’s Capitol on Monday to protest the state’s upcoming COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students. “I don't think that's fair if it's forced upon them,” said Grady Gaal, who was in attendance. The 11-year-old missed his fifth-grade class at Oak Meadow Elementary School...
usf.edu

Should I mix and match my COVID booster with my initial vaccine? A doctor weighs in

Eleven months ago, December 2020, the U.S. had just kicked off its mass vaccination campaign. Looking ahead to this winter, we are in a very different place. Nearly 70% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated. And this time, the push is for booster shots. The FDA has now expanded authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna boosters, saying that anyone 18 and older who wants them can get them. A panel of experts advising the CDC made similar recommendations today. And this evening, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on boosters for all. But it does prompt a question. If you are facing a choice, which booster should you get? And is it worth mixing and matching? We're going to put those questions to infectious disease expert Dr. Celine Gounder of New York University. My co-host Mary Louise Kelly interviewed her earlier today.
NewsBreak
enr.com

OSHA Vaccine Mandate Stay Affirmed by US Court, Agency Ordered Not to Implement

A three-judge panel of the federal appellate court in New Orleans on Nov. 12 unanimously affirmed its week earlier stay of the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard that mandated COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing and masking for roughly 80 million employees of companies and other employers with 100 or more workers, including those in the construction industry.
usf.edu

CDC Directory Walensky endorses boosters for everyone over age 18

This afternoon a vaccine advisory committee to the CDC voted unanimously to recommend that booster shots be made available to everyone 18 years and older. CDC director Rochelle Walensky has now greenlighted the recommendation. Earlier in the day, the FDA expanded authorization for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, authorizing boosters for all adults. NPR's Allison Aubrey joins us now.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa movement opposing vaccine mandates grew during pandemic

Iowa’s years-long movement against vaccine mandates has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with several “medical freedom” groups gaining followers and political influence. Protests against mask mandates and vaccine requirements have become commonplace in Iowa in recent months, with ralliers gathering outside hospitals and in the Capitol rotunda. One of the primary organizers is Informed […] The post Iowa movement opposing vaccine mandates grew during pandemic appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
