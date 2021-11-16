ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Celtics need Dennis Schroder and here’s why... - Garden Report

By CelticsBlog
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite his heavy isolation play and turnovers, the Celtics desperately need Dennis Schroder’s for their offense to be productive and here’s why......

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Famous Out-Of-Shape NBA Players: Zion Williamson Unfortunately Joins A List That Includes Curry, O’Neal, And Barkley

NBA players are known for their insane fitness levels. The way the NBA game is played means there is constant movement on both ends of the floor and stamina is a big part of every player’s game. Other than stamina, players need to be at the best possible weight to go up and down the floor while also being able to absorb the contact and physicality of the league. That is why great players such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James trained their bodies for perfection every time they appeared on the court.
NBA
chatsports.com

Schroder, timely defensive stops propel Celtics to OT win

A mad dash by the Milwaukee Bucks at the end of regulation gave the Boston Celtics a scare, but in the end they had the hottest player in the gym on Friday night: Dennis Schroder. While Friday might come known as the Dennis Schroder game, every Celtic stepped up admirably...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Schroder Defends Jayson Tatum After Tough Loss vs. Cavaliers: “End Of The Day, He’s Doing Everything Right. He’s Working."

Jayson Tatum has been underwhelming so far by his standards. He has had a few good games, but he has not been at his best and not helped the Boston Celtics compete favorably. Tatum's inconsistency shooting the ball has started to draw a reaction from head coach Ime Udoka and teammates. After a disappointing 91-89 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Udoka had this to say about Tatum's struggles:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Pts#The Garden Report
clnsmedia.com

Will the Celtics Ever Win at TD Garden?

On this episode of the A List podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani A. Lunis react to the news that Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown will be out 1-2 weeks with a hamstring injury. Can the Celtics secure their first home win Wednesday vs the Raptors? Also is Jayson Tatum coming into his own as a leader? Also, the Jokic brothers vs the Morris twins.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Should Marcus Smart or Dennis Schroder be the starting point guard? - The Garden Report

Jaylen Brown was out again on Friday night vs. the Bucks. Shortstaffed, the Celtics relied on their guard duo running the show to find the victory after another overtime game. The Celtics felt the impact from both guards, Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder. Specifically Schröder, who scored a season-high 38 points. “German Rondo” chipped in an up-and-down performance, making unforced errors early, then settling into his point explosion.
NBA
The Spun

Here’s Why The Celtics, Sixers Trade Discussions Ended

Earlier this week, it was reported the Celtics and 76ers began trade discussions surrounding Ben Simmons. That’s the last we’ve heard of the potential blockbuster deal – until now. The Celtics-76ers trade talks came to a screeching halt when the Sixers expressed interest in Jaylen Brown, according to Shams Charania...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Awful Announcing

NBC Sports Boston trolls Lakers during Dennis Schroder postgame interview

The Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry remains one of the top feuds in the NBA. Friday night’s game was notable in that LeBron James returned from an abdominal injury but his return didn’t inspire a Lakers win as they lost to the Celtics 130-108 in Boston. It was a systematic...
NBA
WCVB

Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder combine for 62 points to carry Celtics past Thunder

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Dennis Schroder had 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105 on Saturday night. Al Horford added 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Boston, which won for seventh time in 10 games. Grant Williams chipped in with 14 points and Enes Kanter had 10 points and 10 boards.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Rule Out Jaylen Brown For Friday Night’s Game Vs. Lakers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will remain shorthanded Friday night when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out once again with his right hamstring injury. Friday night will mark the seventh game that Brown will miss with the ailment, which he suffered on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat. Brown was given a 1-2 week timeframe to return, and Boston head coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that Brown started to ramp up his on-court activity. Brown was initially listed as questionable for Friday night’s tilt on Boston’s injury report on Thursday. Alas, the C’s forward will have to sit again as the team welcomes in their biggest rival. In eight games this season, Brown is averaging a career-best and team-high 25.6 points per game. He’s shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range, the best percentages of his career. Celtics big man Robert Williams remains questionable for Friday night’s game with left knee tendinopathy. Guard Dennis Schroder was a Friday addition to the injury report, and is also questionable with a left ankle sprain.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy