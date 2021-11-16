AAOP: Finally Hiring a Manager (Oh yeah, some roster moves too)

Going into this offseason, the Mets have myriad questions. Does Robby Cano have anything left? Do they try to bring Conforto back, or move on? Dom was sub-par on both sides of the ball last year – is that who he is, or will he bounce back? Is DeGrom going to be his old healthy, dominant self? Can McNeil bounce back? Fortunately, we have deep pockets to help address these and more. The obvious way to use those deep pockets is to go out and buy a bunch of free agents, and we will do some of that. But I think we can get more bang for our bucks with a different strategy. I approached my plan by looking around the game for teams in a financial crunch, who would love to shed some high-cost pieces and be willing to pair them with some valuable lower cost pieces just to get rid of them. I am looking for a situation where the high-cost person can fill a position of need for us and only has one or two years left on their contract, so unlike a free agent who doesn’t work out, you are only putting your money at risk for one or two years. That gives you more flexibility as time goes by. For the proposals that follow, I used the trade evaluator https://www.baseballtradevalues.com/trade-simulator/ to evaluate all of the trades, and this article https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2950236-predicting-every-100-million-mlb-contract-signed-during-2021-22-offseason for pricing for any major free agents I am pursuing.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO