WATAUGA — A missing woman was found about 10 minutes after a public safety alert went out in Watauga County. According to Major Kelly Redmon of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Mary Beth McKee, 57, was found back home about 10 minutes after a public safety alert went out to those in Watauga County. Redmon said crews were about to head back out to search for her when they found out she had returned home.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO