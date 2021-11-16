ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Why Notre Dame is thrilled by CFP ranking Michigan ahead of Michigan State

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The College Football Playoff committee released their third set of rankings on Tuesday night and it went on without much of an argument about anything. The biggest controversy remained No. 6 Michigan being ahead of No. 7 Michigan State, who the Wolverines lost to just two weeks ago.

It may have been a surprise last week but it certainly wasn’t a second week in a row as the committee again ranked Michigan ahead of their in-state rivals.

What keeps being said though, is that “it doesn’t matter” because out of No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, and No. 7 Michigan State, whoever finishes with one loss will be in the College Football Playoff, anyway.

The committee is making it clear that although head-to-head results might matter, they can’t be viewed as the be-all-end-all to deciding who a better team is.

And that is great news for Notre Dame.

Great.

It doesn’t apply now but if No. 5 Cincinnati falls to SMU this week or potentially to No. 24 Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship, Notre Dame will be happier than a pig in you-know-what.

On the field results are a seen as a guide but don’t determine who a better team is. Even though they continue to rank Oregon ahead of Ohio State, the committee simply ranking Michigan ahead of Michigan State does matter in that it shows that teams can move ahead of someone they lost to, despite having the same record.

If No. 5 Cincinnati falls at any point and No. 8 Notre Dame finishes at 11-1 do you think the Bearcats will still be ranked ahead of the Irish?

I didn’t ask if they should, I asked if they would.

I was seven years old in 1993 and I’m the last person on earth to have to be told that head-to-head results should matter more than anything else. I’ll forever say that Notre Dame deserved the ’93 title over the Florida State team they beat, but history books award that title to the Seminoles.

It was wrong then and a one-loss Notre Dame team being ranked ahead of a potential one-loss Cincinnati team would be wrong now.

But that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t happen.

The committee has pretty much already said as much.

Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

It’s officially rivalry week. Next Saturday, college football teams across the country will play their final games of the regular season. Few games, if any, will be bigger than the one taking place in Ann Arbor. Michigan is set to host Ohio State at the Big House. Both the Wolverines...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 12

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 12. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 12 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release on Sunday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

