The Game Awards 2021 are just around the corner, and nominations are now available for all to see. More than 30 categories worth of awards in gaming will be dished out over the course of an evening at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 with Geoff Keighley as the host. Nominees for every category were announced today during a livestream today, and fans can vote for any number of categories on the event’s official website.

