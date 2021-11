Halo Infinite's release and monetization are confusing. In this article, we'll explain everything. Halo Infinite, 343 Industries' 'reboot' of the Halo franchise after Halo 5 in 2015, launches on December 8th, 2021, but ... not really. Halo Infinite is also free-to-play, but, also, no it's not. You'd be right to say Halo Infinite is free and out now, and you'd also be right to say Halo Infinite is a premium $60 AAA game that's not even really coming out until 2022. In this article, we'll explain what's going on with Halo Infinite, when it's coming out, and what it'll cost you to actually play.

