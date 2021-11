The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC)’s EPSCoR Division has awarded its first round of research seed grants through Data Analytics that are Robust and Trusted (DART), the current Track-1 project. A total of ten projects were awarded to seven colleges and universities for a total of approximately $792,000. AEDC plans to host three additional rounds of this program over the next three years, and has budgeted a total of $1.75M over the five-year project to support this effort, which is the maximum amount allowed in the budget by the National Science Foundation. AEDC anticipates announcing the next request for proposals in Spring of 2022.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO