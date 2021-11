The International Space Station is flying over our heads tonight and tomorrow night giving you great chances it. The flyover tonight is shorter and not as high up in the sky, but it will look like it just flies off into oblivion. The space station will be visible tonight just before 7:30 and will rise to a maximum elevation of 49º. That's also the elevation at which it disappears in the western sky, so instead of arching above our heads and coming back down, tonight it will look like it just sails off into the sky.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO