John Ashworth and his teams at both Linksoul and Goat Hill Park have brought us some amazing experiences over the years, both on and off the course. The Wishbone Brawl, a charity event held at Goat Hill Park, always brings out the best in California golf to raise money and have fun, all while playing persimmon woods at the par-65 layout that has undergone a transformation that started with Ashworth and friends' "Save Goat Hill Park" campaign. This year's event -- with Lefty's successor as the new golf king of San Diego, Xander Schauffele and Masters champ Fred Couples headlining -- sold out quickly.

