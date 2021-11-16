Thanksgiving Turkey: 5 Ways

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “What size turkey were you hoping to get,” said one person. From the turkey to the sides. “It’s fresh, it’s fresh. You know your farmers,” said one person. A Thanksgiving dinner featuring Maryland products is on the menu for those shopping at the Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar the Sunday before the holiday. “This is one of the busiest days of the year for all the farmers here,” said one person. “We reserve our produce box so we can get here and everything we need to make all of our sides for Thanksgiving,” said one person. “All the fresh produce and stuff like that,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO