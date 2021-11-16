ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

County Regresses to Substantial Transmission of COVID-19; Board of Health Regulation Cites Resumption of Indoor Mask Mandate Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20

 8 days ago

Dr. James Bridgers, acting County health officer, notified the Montgomery County Council today that the County returned to “substantial transmission” of COVID-19 based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. This change means that the Board of Health regulation mandating masks be worn indoors will resume on Saturday,...

