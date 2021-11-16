ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Simu Liu Is Hosting SNL!

Finger Lakes Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimu Liu hosts Saturday Night Live on November 20, 2021 with musical...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Finger Lakes Times

Thanksgiving Baking Championship - SNL

A group of contestants (Simu Liu, Kyle Mooney, Heidi Gardner, Sarah Sherman) have trouble impressing the judges as they compete in a Thanksgiving baking competition. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL...
TV SHOWS
Collider

'SNL': Simu Liu and Bowen Yang Compete for Questionable Asian Honors

Saturday Night Live has worked to make some strides in terms of casting and inclusion, and it would appear that was the topic of discussion between cast member Bowen Yang and host Simu Liu. The two can certainly relate to each other, with Liu being Marvel's first male Asian superhero, and Yang being SNL's first male Asian cast member. A competition quickly develops, however, with the two competing for these Asian-centric honors that Yang questions "why people even keep track of?"
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Simu Liu on SNL: Watch the Shang-Chi star on Saturday Night Live

SNL has been killing it lately with both the hosts and the musical guests. Last week they made headlines with Taylor Swift and her 10-minute performance of All Too Well. This week it was Shang-Chi star Simu Liu's time to shine, and he delivered! We thought we'd put together a list of his best sketches on the night.
TV & VIDEOS
Gothamist.com

SNL Recap: Simu Liu Celebrates Thanksgiving & Asian Accomplishments

Thanksgiving came early on Saturday Night Live this weekend with host Simu Liu and musical guest Saweetie. Liu, who rocketed to fame this year with his starring role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was a fun and game host who played a number of different characters despite not quite being able to make you forget he's a muscly Marvel dude now. After a very strong four episode run, this was a slightly more forgettable week on SNL, with nothing really bad and only a few sketches that poked their heads above average.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simu Liu
Finger Lakes Times

Jonathan Majors Is Hosting SNL!

Jonathan Majors hosts Saturday Night Live on November 13, 2021 with musical guest Taylor Swift. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JonathanMajors #TaylorSwift #SNL47.
TV SHOWS
9to5Google

Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu takes his watchlist to Google TV just in time for Disney+ debut

Google TV is expanding its celebrity-hosted “Watch with Me” feature, with Marvel’s Shang-Chi star Simu Liu bringing his watchlist to the platform today. Rolling out to Chromecast and TVs from TCL and Sony, this latest installment of “Watch with Me” highlights movie and TV show picks from Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu. The new Marvel star shares his favorite movies and the ones that shaped his life growing up in the new row, which will show up on the homescreen of Google TV devices.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Watch Simu Liu and Awkwafina Goof Off in Shang-Chi Outtakes

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings was a smash hit when it opened in September, and now fans can see all of the fun that went down behind-the-scenes, too. PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the outtakes from Shang-Chi ahead of the movie's home release, including jokes between stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, plus goofy moments captured while filming.
MOVIES
Finger Lakes Times

Beat Saber with Simu Liu | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy and Simu Liu face off in a virtual game called Beat Saber. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
Primetimer

How Selling Sunset fan Simu Liu ended up on Season 4

The Marvel Shang-Chi star tweeted about binge-watching the Netflix real estate reality show last year and earlier this year he tweeted at Chrishell Stause, saying "I might be in the market to buy." Stause tells EW that when she first noticed the actor talking about her Netflix show on Twitter, she was just excited that he was a fan, but never imagined he'd reach out to pursue her house-hunting skills. "You have to give all the props to Twitter," Stause tells EW. "It started very innocently enough of me just being excited that he was a fan of the show because I felt like he wasn't the kind of person that you would have expected to be watching and actively Tweeting about it. So I took it as a huge compliment and thought it was super cool. Then it just happened so innocently — he mentioned that he might be actually looking for a place soon, and then I was like, um, I can help you with that."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Star Simu Liu Reveals His Rejected Saturday Night Live Impressions

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Marvel star Simu Liu shared some impressions that he had wanted to use on Saturday Night Live while hosting to promote his upcoming work with Sesame Street. The impressions were not ultimately SNL-ready, but that didn't mean there was no way to get it on the air in NBC's famous late night block, as it turns out. He shared an impression of Emperor Palpatine to kick the conversation off, which was actually a fun one to hear actually use the words "Saturday Night Live."
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

'I'm Shang-Chi, Bitch!' Simu Liu Goofs In Marvelous 'SNL' Debut

Chinese-Canadian star Simu Liu went from super-polite to superhero in Marvel’s first Asian film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” he recounted in his debut hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live.”. Liu jokingly credited a sweet tweet for helping him eventually nab the top role. “The truth is,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
ETOnline.com

'SNL': Simu Liu Says He Manifested 'Shang-Chi' Role in 2014 Tweet

Simu Liu made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Nov. 20 and opened the show with an enthusiastic monologue where he dished on everything from being Canadian to how he landed his role in Shang-Chi. The 32-year-old actor reflected on an old tweet in which he manifested the role in the Marvel film.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simu Liu Declares He’s ‘Shang-Chi’ In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue — Watch

Fresh off Marvel film ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’, Simu Liu made his ‘SNL’ debut!. Simu Liu, 32, made his Saturday Night Live on the Nov. 20th show — and he wasted no time declaring he is, indeed, Shang-Chi. The Toronto native began his opening monologue by declaring that he’s the “officially the first” Chinese superhero as he talked about his Canadian upbringing. “I got my big break how every Canadian got their big break: by tweeting politely,” he quipped. “Five years later, I tweeted — thanks for getting back to me. Clearly, I’m Canadian,” he added.
MOVIES
Finger Lakes Times

Simu & Bowen - SNL

Simu Liu and Bowen Yang congratulate each other on being the first Asians in various categories. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #SimuLiu #Saweetie #SNL47.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy