Festival

Sydney Festival unveils 2022 program

By Geordie Gray
thebrag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney Festival will return in 2022, with a vibrant live music and art program set to breathe life into the city throughout January. Afte the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted the 2021 installment of the event, Sydney Festival has returned with a program of 133 events set to take place from January 6...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Deadline

ATX TV Festival Sets In-Person Programming For 11th Season

The ATX Television Festival will finally return to in-person programming after being virtual the last two years. The event dubbed “TV Camp for Grown Ups” will run June 2-5, 2022 in downtown Austin and marks the festival’s first return to in-person programming since 2019. There will also be a virtual option offered. The ATX TV Festival consists of screenings followed by Q&As, panels, conversations, and events and is known for reunions of both classic shows and cult hits.  Screenings showcase never-aired pilots, cancelled too soon series, and current favorites, as well as world premieres of new series. Panels span from industry deep dives, to fan-focused conversations, along with discussions on representation and responsibility in storytelling. The fest also is continuing its annual “Pitch Competition” aimed at providing up-and-coming TV writers with mentorship opportunities and the chance to take their original series from pitch to screen. The competition starts today with a January 30, 2022 deadline. Details on how to attend, badges, passes and pricing, as well as initial programming confirmations, will be announced in January 2022.
thebrag.com

Glass Animals announce 2022 Australian ‘Dreamland’ tour

Close to a year since they took out the 2020 edition of the triple j Hottest 100, Glass Animals have announced their long-awaited return to Australia, unveiling a run of national tour dates this morning. Their first visit to the country since a handful of headline shows in late 2019,...
thebrag.com

The best Melbourne gigs to catch to celebrate the return of full capacity

Welcome back full capacity gigs, it’s been a bloody while. Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced the wonderful news yesterday that, thanks to 90% of the state becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19, restrictions on venues in Melbourne and beyond would finally be removed. That means that from today, November 19th, concerts...
imdb.com

IDFA Festival Programmers Tease ‘Brave Films,’ Talk New Program Structure

Running from Nov. 17 to 28, the 34th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) is going to “feel festive,” promises programmer Sarah Dawson, anticipating even more heated discussions than usual. “I do expect this to be a bigger feature. You are in a room full of people,...
theaureview.com

After Love rises above the sum of its parts to deliver an affecting drama: Sydney Film Festival Review

“We all break the rules we set for ourselves in the end.” – Genvieve (played by Nathalie Richard) Joanna Scanlan stars as Mary, a widow who is undergoing a period of grief after the sudden death of her sea captain husband Ahmed (Nasser Memarzia). Going through his belongings to attain some sort of closure, she discovers that Ahmed had led a secret double life, involving another woman Genevieve (Nathalie Richard) and a son Solomon (Talid Ariss).
seattlepi.com

Les Arcs Film Festival Unveils Coproduction Village Lineup of 13th Edition

Les Arcs Film Festival, the European film fest programmed by Tribeca’s artistic director Frederic Boyer and set in the French Alps, has unveiled the lineup of its Coproduction Village which will be back as a live event after a virtual 2020 edition. The 13th edition of the industry sidebar will showcase 18 projects in development from 11 countries, including 8 projects directed by female directors.
thebrag.com

Iconic Melbourne club New Guernica is reopening next week

Get ready for a wee boogie because much-loved Melbourne nightclub New Guernica is happily reopening its doors next week. Over the last 12 years, the joint had established itself as one of the city’s best places to head for a night out; I’m sure most people from Melbourne reading this will have hazy memories of some weekend spent on its messy dance floor.
Screendaily

Mohammad Rasoulof’s ‘There Is No Evil’ wins top prize at Sydney Film Festival

Iranian writer/director Mohammad Rasoulof’s There Is No Evil has won the A$60,000 ($44,000) Sydney Film Prize, and UK writer/director Ben Sharrock’s Limbo received a special mention. The Sydney Film Prize is awarded to the most “audacious, cutting-edge and courageous” feature in Sydney Film Festival’s official competition line-up. Other films vying...
Deadline

SeriesFest Launches ‘From Start To Screen’ Inclusion Initiative To Boost Diversity At Annual Festival, Year-Round Programs

EXCLUSIVE: Episodic festival SeriesFest is looking to further boost diversity and equity within its own space with Inclusion Initiative: From Start to Screen. The Inclusion Initiative, which is presented by Royal Bank of Canada, seeks to serve creators and future executives applying to programs at the annual fest and during SeriesFests’ year-round movements. Programs and the year-round initiatives will begin with submissions for SeriesFestSeason 8, which will run from May 5 to May 11, 2022. Year-round engagement for 2022 will include three emerging artist programs: ‘The Women Directing Mentorship in partnership with Shondaland, The Pitch-a-thon, and The Level Forward Impact Award. Individuals and...
thebrag.com

Thy Art Is Murder announce 2022 Australian Tour

A monstrously heavy tour is set to descend on Australia throughout January and February. Thy Art Is Murder will embark on their first headline tour since their searing fifth record, 2019’s Human Target. Thy Art has enlisted the ranks of heavyweights Justice for the Damned, Deadlights, Apate, Vengeance, and Inhibitor...
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
thebrag.com

Brass Against singer apologises for urinating on fans face

The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista. For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Iman’s First Fragrance Is a Tribute to Her Marriage to David Bowie

Iman, the Somalia-born supermodel and cosmetics brand founder, is finally creating her own fragrance. Called Love Memoir, it launches exclusively with HSN this week. “I’ve been in the beauty business since the ‘90s but I’ve never created a fragrance,” Iman tells The Hollywood Reporter during a phone call from her house in upstate New York, “and it’s completely a tribute to the memories and special moments I had with my husband.” She’s referring of course to music legend David Bowie, who she was married to for nearly a quarter of a century before he died in 2016. The two shared a life together, both in New York City...
