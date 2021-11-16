‘National Champions’ Trailer: Stephen James, Alexander Ludwig, And JK Simmons Star In A High-Stakes NCAA Drama

"We gotta stick together on this, fellas." STX Films has unveiled the trailer for National Champions, an intriguing new football movie arriving in theaters this December. Unlike American Underdog (also out this fall), this one isn't so triumphant, as it tells the story of the student athlete strike. This movie follows a star quarterback, LeMarcus James plus teammate Emmett Sunday, who ignites a players strike hours before the biggest game of the year to fight for fair compensation, equality and respect for the student-athletes. With billions of dollars at risk and legacies on the line, the stakes could not be higher. Starring Stephen James as LeMarcus, Alexander Ludwig as Emmett, J.K. Simmons, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba, and Tony Winters. It's kind of exciting to see a football movie that is not about the game, instead about how much money is involved and how (college) players don't make what they really deserve.

