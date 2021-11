A rapid diagnostic test is an easy and quick medical diagnostic procedure to do. Rapid diagnostic tests are ideal for quick and preliminary medical screening and are frequently used in many medical facilities with inadequate resources. If a person has some disease that has manifested itself suddenly, often without any symptoms, a rapid diagnostic test can be very useful. A fast rapid diagnostic test will give the doctor a picture of what kind of disease is present and how serious it is. If a patient comes down with a sore throat that won’t heal and isn’t accompanied by a fever, a rapid diagnostic test might be able to tell that it’s due to a cold and prescribe medication. Other things a rapid diagnostic test can tell the status of your electrolytes, such as potassium and sodium; blood pressure, and the status of liver or kidneys.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO