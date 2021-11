Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for quite the dangerous wish with the first look at the manga's next big chapter! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached a peculiar crossroads as with the end of the fight between Granolah, Goku, and Vegeta, it's time for the real conflict of the arc to present itself. Previous chapters have shown how long the Heeters have been planning for their grand scheme and they have finally decided to make their move now that they have located Monaito's Dragon Balls at the end of the previous chapter.

