When Andy Enfield took over, the USC men's basketball program was reeling. The Trojans had gone 6-26 under Kevin O'Neill in 2011-12 and then went 14-18 with Bob Cantu finishing out the season as head coach after O'Neill was fired in the middle of the season. USC struggled to a 23-41 record in Enfield's first two seasons but then began to turn things around.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO