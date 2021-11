An unfair taxation system is in place for alcohol sold on the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota. Multiple businesses located on the reservation sell alcoholic beverages. While those sales of alcohol occur on-reservation, the state of North Dakota collects 100% of the excise tax from wholesalers and 100% of the retail gross receipts tax from retailers. Over the decades, this “state-only” taxation of on-reservation activity has generated millions of dollars in tax revenue for the state of North Dakota and nothing for the MHA Nation. The North Dakota Legislature has time and again failed to correct this unfairness and as a result, the MHA Nation and the other tribes in North Dakota have long been deprived of this tax revenue which could be used to offset the harmful impacts of alcohol on our communities. Action is necessary now to correct this unfair situation and ensure a more equitable split of alcohol tax revenue that benefits both the tribes and the state of North Dakota.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO