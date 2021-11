From the Fitbit Versa 3 to the Apple Watch Series 7, these are the best smartwatches for women. It isn’t easy to keep up with daily or even weekly exercise goals, let alone the rest of life’s demands. For many women, wearing a smartwatch helps. For everything from staying on top of tasks to tracking workouts, we’ve compiled the best smartwatches for women you can buy right now.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO